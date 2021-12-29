How to look fabulous in activewear while getting fit in the new year

Mountain-biking, rock climbing, hiking or urban treks – choose your adventure, just make sure you’re dressed accordingly. In Ireland, waterproof activewear is a baseline requirement when tackling nature’s playground. Technical fabrics and trims combined with savvy design go the distance when navigating both climate and terrain. Why compromise? Get ready to embrace the great outdoors – rain, hail or snow – with eleven of the best weather-worthy pieces.

Slate grey waterproof 2.5-layer jacket