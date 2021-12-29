How to look fabulous in activewear while getting fit in the new year

Mountain-biking, rock climbing, hiking or urban treks – choose your adventure, just make sure you’re dressed accordingly. In Ireland, waterproof activewear is a baseline requirement when tackling nature’s playground. Technical fabrics and trims combined with savvy design go the distance when navigating both climate and terrain. Why compromise? Get ready to embrace the great outdoors – rain, hail or snow – with eleven of the best weather-worthy pieces.
Gnarly Peaks, €170
Arc'teryx, €700
Patagonia, €130
Patagonia, €150
66° North, €250
€170 and €30, Gnarly Peaks
Columbia, €29.99
Zalando, €90
Jöttnar, €35
66° North, €60
Arket, €190
- Upgrade your outerwear game with a Arc’teryx ‘Patera’ parka. Featuring a Gore-Tex 2L, a European goose down lining with a 750 cuin fill power and synthetic Coreloft insulation, you’re guaranteed to be both toasty warm and protected against the elements.
- Hardcore explorers will love new Irish brand Gnarly Peaks and their waterproof (30,000mm), breathable (30,000g/m2) jacket. Constructed from a lightweight 2.5L recycled fabric, count on fully taped seams and waterproof zippers to keep out water, with an extended back panel and hood to fit over a helmet.
- The `90s get a redux with a difference thanks to the Polartec® NeoShell® bucket hat from 66° North. Breathable, waterproof, and durable, expect to stay dry inside and out.
- For cold days on the commute, try Columbia’s Sweater Weather™ gloves. Boasting a touch screen compatible thumb and fingertip and seepage-proof elasticated wrist, these style solutions make everyday weather challenges a breeze.