How to look fabulous in activewear while getting fit in the new year

Get ready to embrace the great outdoors with eleven of the best weather-worthy pieces
Be prepared for rain, hail or snow with these activewear choices.

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Mountain-biking, rock climbing, hiking or urban treks – choose your adventure, just make sure you’re dressed accordingly. In Ireland, waterproof activewear is a baseline requirement when tackling nature’s playground. Technical fabrics and trims combined with savvy design go the distance when navigating both climate and terrain. Why compromise? Get ready to embrace the great outdoors – rain, hail or snow – with eleven of the best weather-worthy pieces.

Slate grey waterproof 2.5-layer jacket, Gnarly Peaks, €170
Gnarly Peaks, €170 

Patera-Parka, Arc'teryx, €700
Arc'teryx, €700 

Women's Lightweight Synchilla® Snap-T® Fleece Pullover, Patagonia, €130
Patagonia, €130 

Women's Point Peak Trail Pants, Patagonia, €150
Patagonia, €150 

Tindur shearling fleece, 66 North, €250
66° North, €250 

Women’s (orange) &amp; men’s (coral red) waterproof 2.5-layer jackets, €170; Merino wool-blend beanies, €30, Gnarly Peaks
€170 and €30, Gnarly Peaks 

Women's Sweater Weather™ Gloves, Columbia, €29.99
Columbia, €29.99 

Rains buckle bag, Zalando, €90
Zalando, €90 

MJOLNIR merino blend technical beanie, Jottnar, €35
Jöttnar, €35 

Kría Polartec® NeoShell® bucket hat, 66 North, €60
66° North, €60 

Chunky chrome-free tanned leather boots, Arket, €190
Arket, €190 

STYLE NOTES:

  • PARKA LIFE: Upgrade your outerwear game with a Arc’teryx ‘Patera’ parka. Featuring a Gore-Tex 2L, a European goose down lining with a 750 cuin fill power and synthetic Coreloft insulation, you’re guaranteed to be both toasty warm and protected against the elements.
  • JUST BREATHE: Hardcore explorers will love new Irish brand Gnarly Peaks and their waterproof (30,000mm), breathable (30,000g/m2) jacket. Constructed from a lightweight 2.5L recycled fabric, count on fully taped seams and waterproof zippers to keep out water, with an extended back panel and hood to fit over a helmet.
  • HYBRID VIBES: The `90s get a redux with a difference thanks to the Polartec® NeoShell® bucket hat from 66° North. Breathable, waterproof, and durable, expect to stay dry inside and out.
  • GET A GRIP: For cold days on the commute, try Columbia’s Sweater Weather™ gloves. Boasting a touch screen compatible thumb and fingertip and seepage-proof elasticated wrist, these style solutions make everyday weather challenges a breeze.

