Upgrade your wardrobe: 10 ways to rock conscious clothing

Looking to create a forever wardrobe? Look no further.
Some of our favourite sustainable styles this season.

Wed, 05 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Today’s conscious clothing brands are committing to fair trade practices, eco-friendly fabrics, and smarter manufacturing processes to reduce waste and protect both people and planet. 

What’s more, limited runs ensure exclusive bragging rights for you the consumer. 

It all starts with committing to a more meaningful relationship to getting dressed. 

Wear what you love. Love what you wear. Wear it until it wears out. We’ve got ten ways for you to do just that.

1. ‘Nobo Raw’ 100% raw organic cotton sweatshirt, Grown, €80 

2. ‘Kara’ recycled faux shearling and shell track pants, Stella McCartney, €595 

3. ‘Cerena’ vest (85% TENCEL™), Baum und Pferdgarten, €219 

4. Retro '90s vegan sneakers, Flamingos Life, €140 

5. ‘Waste Of Space' organic cotton t-shirt, Stella McCartney, €295 

6. ‘Java’ silver puffer jacket, Sézane, €230 

7. ‘Golden Years’ vegan landscape sweater, House of Sunny, £98; approx. €115.35 

8. ‘Cosmic Eye’ organic cotton t-shirt, Grown, €36 

9. ‘Blenheim’ vegan puffer bag, Culthread (76.44% sustainable), €215.95 

10. ‘Chepstow Damazon’ vegan faux fur hoody coat (69.13% sustainable), Culthread, €521.95 

STYLE NOTES:

  • CULTHREAD: Slow fashion brand making coats and lifestyle products from recycled materials and designer surplus rescued deadstock. Expect small runs with special twists.
  • HOUSE OF SUNNY: Of-the-moment staples made to be cherished produced in twice-annual small seasonal collections. Focus on delivering affordable quality with efficient manufacturing process to reduce waste.
  • GROWN: Irish planet-friendly brand whose organic cotton and recycled sweats and tees are printed locally using eco dyes – as standard, not the exception. Plants a tree for every tee.
  • FLAMINGO’S LIFE: Vegan, biodegradable kicks handmade in Spain using materials like corn waste, bamboo, hemp, organic cotton, and natural sustainably extracted rubber.
  • STELLA MCCARTNEY: Cruelty-free and environmentally conscious label noted for its fabric innovations and commitment to fur- and leather-free products.
  • BAUM UND PFERDGARTÉN: Scandi brand committed to making beautiful long-lasting products by challenging conventional textiles and production techniques.
  • SÉZANE: Cult Parisian brand prided on high transparency in its high quality, high fashion collections.

