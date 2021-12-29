Beat the Veganuary blues with these great vegan makeup buys

Is this your first Veganuary? Cosmetics are probably troubling you less than the absence of tasty brunch options, but vegans are nothing if not fastidious and there are better “v- approved” beauty buys available every time I write about them. That said, swapping isn’t always a seamless process.

Verified vegan

There is still no legal standard for vegan beauty, unfortunately, and the quickest way to ensure a brand is on the level is to look for a Vegan Society logo. It certifies that products do not contain any animal extracts or animal by-products in the ingredients or the manufacturing process. Established in 1990, the society puts brands through a strict process before granting approval. It certifies that products do not contain any animal extracts or animal by-products in the ingredients or the manufacturing process. Beyond that, you can check ingredients for common vegan-offenders like lanolin, glycerin, snail gel, milk protein and tallow. A product’s availability in China used to be a red flag but the country lifted the mandatory animal testing requirements for some imported cosmetics in January 2021.

Veganism and your skin

Veganuary is a great thing to do for animals, the environment and potentially your own health but its beauty benefits are unclear. Last October, Natalie Portman told Harper’s Bazaar that going vegan made her skin “great”. She has great skin but there isn’t much scientific backing for any claim that veganism improved it. There is a link between skimmed milk consumption and the persistence of some people’s acne, according to a 2016 study published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. This type of milk is thought to increase production of insulin-like growth factor 1, which in turn stimulates the inflammatory condition. However, high-glycaemic, sugary foods that vegans may eat can also cause this increase. Atopic conditions like eczema are sometimes improved by eliminating dairy but a 2019 study found that fermented dairy products helped some eczema patients.

There is professional speculation (rather than studies showing) that the hormones used in meat and dairy production may stimulate acne and other skin issues, but I can’t direct you to any data suggesting this is the case. Ultimately, you will only know if veganism is the right choice for your skin when you try it. Cleaning up your diet generally can lower stress and help you sleep better. These things alone improve your appearance. As for whether vegan cosmetics are more dermatologically sound than alternatives, that’s more about an individual formula’s ingredients than its brand’s politics. There are certainly heaps of wonderful ingredients that are vegan-friendly.

Great vegan makeup buys

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, €40 at Arnott’s and Brown Thomas from January 6

Charlotte Tilbury was 2021’s most-searched makeup brand in Ireland, according to research by the cosmetic procedure website Tajmeeli, so here’s a launch that will get hits if not be one. This is a medium coverage foundation with a glowing, natural-skin finish, mainly created by mica. The express goal of this foundation is to boost radiance. It contains a couple of non-greasy skincare ingredients, including apple fruit water, Vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid.

Eyeko Limitless Eyeshadow Palette, €25 at lookfantastic.ie

Eyeko’s first eyeshadow palette has a sextet of buildable, crease-proof powders that are easy to blend. The shade range isn’t the most dramatic, but a palette of warm, understated neutrals looks professional and makes it easy to correct mistakes.

Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume Lift and Curl Mascara, €24 at Boots

Fenty Beauty isn’t completely vegan but Full Frontal is. This mascara has gotten me more compliments that any in recent memory. It accomplishes a lot with very little product.

Róen Beauty Kiss My... Liquid Lip Balm Shimmer, €25.99 at cultbeauty.com

Co-founded by Dublin makeup artist Kate Synott, Róen is a fantastic vegan makeup and skincare brand. Kiss My… is made with mango, avocado, grapeseed, and coconut oils and comes in three flattering shades including ‘Rumour’ (pictured).