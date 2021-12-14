Skin Nerd: Top tips to keep your skin glowing this Christmas

Many of us indulge over the festive season – we’re only hooman after all! Whether you decide to celebrate with the odd tipple, Christmas pudding or back-to-back late nights, I’m here with a few tips to help you to keep your skin on track!

Festive skin sin: Less water, more alcohol

Alcohol might make us merry, but its dehydrating properties mean that it has a detrimental effect on our appearance. Alcohol is a diuretic, and as such it increases the production of urine and sucks the moisture out of your skin - leaving you with a dull, unhealthy-looking complexion. You may also spot the dreaded “drinkles,” which is Nerd code for dehydrated wrinkles. Alcohol consumption can also cause tissue inflammation and trigger inflammatory skin conditions, which can cause flushing and leave you red-faced.

Solution: Hydration is key for rehydrating and tackling drinkles. Increasing omegas and ceramides internally can help as a first step. Hush Hydrate (vegan friendly), or more budget friendly, Solgar Omegas 3, 6, 9, and Ester-C, are great to take for plumping from the inside out and will reduce redness. ASAP Skincare Advanced Hydrating Moisturiser is a great ceramide formula that provides instant relief.

Festive skin sin: Sugar overload

Oh, the sugar! The sweets and treats accompanying the festive period are definitely things to look forward to but the after effects of sugar on skin can be a little less desirable. Glycation happens when excess glucose (sugar) in skin proteins negatively affect your natural skin’s structural support. Glycation affects your collagen and thus can lead to reduced suppleness and deeper wrinkling with time, thinning of the skin and some pigmentary issues, yikes!

Solution: Opt for low-sugar beverages to minimise the chance of a haggard complexion the next day. Use hydrating facial spritzes often throughout the day and drink plenty of water or herbal teas to rehydrate.

Festive skin sin: The abandonment of the nightly cleanse

Your evening cleanse can seem a bit too much after a night celebrating and you can end up going to bed with a face full of makeup - but we are hooman! This behaviour can result in congestion, clogged pores, and breakouts though.

Solution: Use a Cleanse Off Mitt to precleanse along with your preferred nighttime cleanser. If the festivities are starting to wreak havoc, Skingredients Sally Cleanse is great for use as an emergency spot treatment as it contains salicylic acid, which helps to unclog pores. Apply to the spot for 3 minutes before removing to reduce swelling and slow-down the breakout.

Festive skin sin: Too many late nights

Getting enough sleep is key for healthy skin and too many late nights can take their toll. As sleep affects the regeneration process and the skin’s healing ability, you may find that it takes longer to ‘bounce back’ to looking and feeling refreshed after several nights of poor rest, with tell-tale signs including puffy eyes and a dull complexion.

Solution: Late nights and early mornings... what a Christmas combination! If you do find yourself burning the candle at both ends, try to find some time for rest and recouperation. A good sleep habit is vital in regenerating the body, regulating hormones and also for aiding immunity and repair. If lack of sleep is a long-term issue, speak to your GP and consider using a sleep tracking app to monitor your sleep quality. In the short-term, revive tired eyes with the help of a cooling facial tool or eye mask to depuff and reduce any swelling.

The Nerdie Pick

Support your immune system with a nutritional supplement such as Solgar Ester-C Plus 1000mg Vitamin C. Not only is this supplement great for reducing redness and boosting collagen, it also helps to reduce puffiness from a hangover.

Solgar Ester-C Plus 1000mg Vitamin C, €34.20, theskinnerd.com