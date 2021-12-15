Stockings still left to fill? These are the little makeup gifts she’ll love

Cramming Christmas stockings with chocolate coins is a wonderful tradition, I respect it, but I also know how happy my female friends and family are to find makeup in the feet. Hosiery aside, those nice things that come in small packages can be cosmetics and whether you are struggling to fill socks or searching for last-minute gifts, these bits are some of the nicest.

Giorgio Armani Lip Power Vivid Colour Long Wear Lipstick in 400, €37 at Brown Thomas





“There is certainly a red for everyone,” said Christian Dior, and a red lip never really goes out of fashion. An instant teeth-whitener and skin brightener, it can look both classic and sexy. Dior’s ‘999’ is their most popular rouge, Chanel’s is called “Pirate,” and for Giorgio Armani Beauty ‘400’ is the red that wins over most women. Lip Power is a full-colour satin lipstick with a patented polymer that keeps the skin comfortable while the colour lasts eight hours.

Chanel Le Vernis Long Wear Nail Colour in Ballerina, €23.22 at Brown Thomas





Nail polish is an excellent stocking stuffer but which colour to choose? Ballerina by Chanel is a safe and tasteful neutral pink with chic packaging is guaranteed to raise a smile. The shade is a little like Essie’s royal-approved ‘Ballet Slippers,’ and may be appreciated by the recently engaged.

Fenty Beauty Flyliner Longwear Liquid Eyeliner, €20 at Boots





Liquid liner is one of those products that makes you feel like a proper makeup artist, tracing, flicking, and flourishing…until you flub it. Flyliner is designed to save you from your smudges and keep the dream alive. The ink flow is smooth and even, no matter how awkward your angle. It came out in chocolate brown this year, which creates a softer look than black.

Charlotte Tilbury Easy Smokey Eyes to Hypnotise Set, €30 at Brown Thomas





Smokey eyes are stunning when you have the time to get them right. Charlotte Tilbury’s chubby cream pencils – or Colour Chameleon Eye Shadow Pencils, to name them properly-- are made for every other night out and work very comfortably on dry or sensitive skin. They sparkle with synthetic sapphire and are almost patronisingly easy to use.

Urban Decay Naked Cyber Eyeshadow Palette, €52.50 at arnotts.ie





Any of Urban Decay’s Naked palettes will delight the aspiring makeup artist in your life, this is just the newest. They always had some shades she’ll risk and some she will rely on, and they all look good together. Cyber is made up of well-harmonised pastels with a pop of orange. The brush and mirror are consistently wonderful, as is the quality of the powders.

Nars Excess Orgasm Blush, €42 at narscosmetics.ie

Nars Orgasm turns 23 next year, it’s really stood the test of time. That isn’t about its celebrity following or provocative name but a capacity to do different things for different women. It blends cool and warm tones, so it works on multiple complexions. The colour is peach, coral and pink at once and the finish has a golden shimmer but no glitter. It looks both natural and like you’ve tried. This extra-large pan is for devotees, but it won’t go to waste on any woman.