Man about town: Ten festive and fashionable looks for men to wear at Christmas

As we enter yet another uncertain time of yuletide festivities, designers have ensured all bases are covered - the look is a mixed of bag of smart meets street wear with warmth being key.
Curate a look that incorporates dapper longline wool coats with cosy hoodies and granddad chic cardigans – keeping it smart yet casual will cover any festive occasion.
The granddad chic cardigan keeps the festive look smart yet casual as seen at Oxendales.
Put some spark back into your look with the season’s must-have accessory, €55, Jennifer Rothwell.
Complete your look with an accessory that will last the test of time, €209, Crann.
Subtle checks bring the blazer from day-to-night, €459, Magee 1866.
It’s the cut of the season – wear under a blazer for extra style points and warmth, €18, Penneys.
Stroll through the festive season in a classic Chelsea boot, €140, Dune London.
Revive the cord trend for a refined upgrade on the navy chino, €57, M&S.
As part of Kurt Cobain’s signature style, the oversized cardigan remains eternally cool, €89, Cos.
Jack of all styles, the longline coat works well paired down with a hoodie and trainers for crisp festive walks, €79.95, Zara.
It’s the smart casual shirt style that’s not just for Christmas, €120, Scotch Soda at Arnotts.