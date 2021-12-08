Man about town: Ten festive and fashionable looks for men to wear at Christmas

Man about town: Ten festive and fashionable looks for men to wear at Christmas

The granddad chic cardigan keeps the festive look smart yet casual as seen at Oxendales.

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

As we enter yet another uncertain time of yuletide festivities, designers have ensured all bases are covered - the look is a mixed of bag of smart meets street wear with warmth being key. 

Curate a look that incorporates dapper longline wool coats with cosy hoodies and granddad chic cardigans – keeping it smart yet casual will cover any festive occasion.

Get The Look: The granddad chic cardigan keeps the festive look smart yet casual as seen at Oxendales.

Pocket Square, €55, Jennifer Rothwell
Pocket Square, €55, Jennifer Rothwell

Pocket Rocket: Put some spark back into your look with the season’s must-have accessory, €55, Jennifer Rothwell.

Bog Oak Watch, €209, Crann
Bog Oak Watch, €209, Crann

#ieloves: In Time: Complete your look with an accessory that will last the test of time, €209, Crann.

Grey Check Blazer, €459, Magee 1866
Grey Check Blazer, €459, Magee 1866

Check Mate: Subtle checks bring the blazer from day-to-night, €459, Magee 1866.

Blue Crew Neck Jumper, €18, Penneys
Blue Crew Neck Jumper, €18, Penneys

Crew Cut: It’s the cut of the season – wear under a blazer for extra style points and warmth, €18, Penneys.

Brown Suede Boots, €140, Dune London
Brown Suede Boots, €140, Dune London

Chelsea Lately: Stroll through the festive season in a classic Chelsea boot, €140, Dune London.

Cord Stretch Trousers, €57, M&amp;S
Cord Stretch Trousers, €57, M&S

Classic Revival: Revive the cord trend for a refined upgrade on the navy chino, €57, M&S.

Merino Wool Cardigan, €89, Cos
Merino Wool Cardigan, €89, Cos

Come As You Are: As part of Kurt Cobain’s signature style, the oversized cardigan remains eternally cool, €89, Cos.

Comfort Coat, €79.95, Zara
Comfort Coat, €79.95, Zara

Cover Up: Jack of all styles, the longline coat works well paired down with a hoodie and trainers for crisp festive walks, €79.95, Zara.

Denim Shirt, €120, Scotch Soda at Arnotts
Denim Shirt, €120, Scotch Soda at Arnotts

Denim Daze: It’s the smart casual shirt style that’s not just for Christmas, €120, Scotch Soda at Arnotts.

Read More

Weekend Loves: Festive fashion, personalised cocktail sets, and a 'merry crispmas'

More in this section

woman with patches under eyes against puffness wrinkles and dark circles Beauty hack: Can a banana peel eye mask get rid of dark circles?
Definitely more flash than trash as Cork schools make it to the Junk Kouture final Definitely more flash than trash as Cork schools make it to the Junk Kouture final
Bargain Hunter: Christmas flowers, hot water bottles and antigen tests for €1.99 Bargain Hunter: Christmas flowers, hot water bottles and antigen tests for €1.99
<p>These jeans from Next are jeggings, but look like jeans, says Kathryn Thomas. </p>

These are the €30 jeans that Kathryn Thomas will wear when she returns to work

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices