Weekend Loves: Festive fashion, personalised cocktail sets, and a 'merry crispmas'

Fashion at Dunnes Stores

Not only do we love the great homewares at Dunnes Stores this winter but we love the fashion offering too. From the elegant to the eclectic, update your interiors with Paul Costelloe Living and Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic. If you love to cook and entertain then look to the Cook with Neven Maguire and Considered by Helen James collections. For great fashion, you’ll love the Lennon Courtney and Joanne Hynes collections at the store. Pictured here is a look from the Gallery range which includes a great selection of festive dresses and separates in rich colours and luxurious textures at prices that start from just €15

dunnesstores.com

Make a Wish with Max Benjamin

Young magician Aidan McCann and TV’s Lucy Kennedy have just helped to launch a new festive charity partnership between Max Benjamin and Make-A-Wish Ireland. Purchase one of the brand’s ‘White Christmas’ three-wick candles and 10% of sales will go to the charity which helps grant wishes to children with life-threatening illnesses.

The candle (€40) is available from the Max Benjamin pop-up shop in Dublin’s Dundrum Town Centre and from maxbenjamin.com

Reusable wine bottles from Ecoset

This smart reusable wine bottle and tumbler set by Ecoset might be the perfect gift for your bestie this Christmas. Ideal for camping, BBQs or even that St Stephen’s Day walk, the bottle fits a full bottle of wine while maintaining its temperature for 24 hours. The set includes matching tumblers and a bottle brush. Made from eco-friendly, premium stainless steel it is shatterproof and perfect for glass-free zones. €60

theecoset.com

Hand-painted silk scarves from Hazel Greene

County Offaly-based visual artist and textile designer, Hazel Greene, creates hand-painted scarves that are inspired by her original paintings and characterised by rich colours and patterns. This silk scarf measures 20 x 140cm and is beautifully presented in its own gift box. 100% silk twill. €55

hazelgreene.ie

Luxurious home scents by Jane Darcy

Irish fragrance brand Jane Darcy has just launched a selection of new products with prices starting at just €12. One of our favourites is the ‘Into the Woods’ gift set which captures the essence of winter with a warm and soothing blend of sweet pine, eucalyptus and woody vetiver. The set includes a candle, reed diffuser and a room spray all packaged in a sage-green box. Stockists of the brand include Arnotts, Kilkenny and Emporium Kalu. RRP €50

janedarcy.ie

A Merry Crispmas from Keogh’s Farm

The ‘12 Days of Crispmas Advent Calendar’ by Keogh’s is packed full of their most popular flavours. Hiding behind each of the 12 doors are miniature 25g packs of Keogh’s in a variety of flavours including their famous Roast Turkey & Secret Stuffing, Mature Irish Cheese & Onion and Sea Salt options. A bit of fun for the crisp fanatic in your life. €14.99

keoghs.ie

Award-winning cocktails with a festive flavour

Craft Cocktails

Cheat in the role of barista this Christmas with the new range of limited edition drinks from the award-winning Craft Cocktails. Choose from the Yuletide Negroni for an aperitivo, the Gingerbread Punch to warm the cockles of your heart or the Festive Old Fashioned in front of the fire when the kids are in bed. Ready to serve straight from the bottle over ice, they come in two sizes: 200ml (€12.50 — serves 2) and 700ml size (€35 — serves 7). A personalisation service is also available making them great for gifting.

craftcocktails.ie

Get active for a great cause — the Aware Christmas 5K

Rugby star Joey Carbery was recently on hand to launch the 16th annual Aware Christmas 5k fundraiser taking place next weekend between December 10-12. Join the campaign and help support this fun, festive and healthy event in aid of Aware’s services for people impacted by depression and bipolar disorder. Aware is encouraging people of all ages to walk, jog, run or hike a 5K route. Dress in your Christmas jumper or hat and hashtag your walk with #WeAreAware on social media.

Register online at aware.ie/christmas5K at €25 per person. Each participant will receive a medal that doubles as a Christmas tree decoration as well as a treat from event sponsor Cadbury.