Weekend Loves: Irish-made breastfeeding t-shirts and Nollaig na mBan hampers

Sustainable Irish-made breastfeeding clothes

Feed Me Mother is a cool new Irish brand by Fiona Fahy which celebrates breastfeeding with a range of soft, comfortable, and sustainable t-shirts that are made in Ireland. The t-shirts are made with responsibly-sourced Tencel™ fabric and feature a deep side slit and a natural stretch making them easy to pull up while feeding on the go. The fabric can withstand repeated washing, is very soft if it comes in contact with the baby, and the stylish design will easily take you from the sofa to baby massage class to coffee with friends. Made in Dublin. T-shirt. €65

feedmemother.ie

Get Happy, healthy and strong with Krissy Cela

Happy Healthy Strong by Krissy Cela

Krissy Cela has more than 3.5 million followers on social media and, in January 2019, launched the Tone & Sculpt smash hit app which comprises more than 500 workouts, a community forum and a customisable meal planner. Her new book Happy Healthy Strong is a simple and achievable plan that you can do at home which focuses on three key elements: Train Your Brain, Fuel your Life and Move, Move, Move. The book contains tips and advice on building mental strength, 80 healthy and delicious recipes, and more than 45 at-home exercises complete with build-your-own workout guides for every level of fitness. Aster. Available from January 6, 2022. UK£16.99.

Art in the frame at The National Gallery of Ireland

Passau, Germany, at the Confluence of the Rivers Inn and Danube, 1840, Artist: Joseph Mallord William Turner, 1775-1851, Watercolour and traces of graphite, with details added using a pen dipped in watercolor, on off-white wove paper.

There’s an exciting lineup of exhibitions taking place at The National Gallery of Ireland in 2022 with 11 new events showcasing work from the 16th Century to the present day. Major exhibitions include those featuring the work of French sculptor Alberto Giacometti and Turner with the JMW Turner: The Sun is God exhibition in October. The event line-up will also include highlights from the Rijksmuseum, an installation of new work by contemporary artist Hughie O’Donoghue, a celebration of James Joyce’s Ulysses, and the return of the Zurich Portrait Prizes. For those needing their Turner fix right now though, the gallery’s collection of the artist’s works, on display annually since 1901, opens today in the Print Gallery.

nationalgallery.ie

Celebrate Nollaig na mBan with a luxurious hamper

Cliff Nollaig na mBan gift set €250

Kick back and unwind this Nollaig na mBan with the fabulous spa gift box from Cliff Home. The Cliff Nollaig na mBan gift box contains a bottle of Cliff house champagne, Billecart-Salmon, and two Cliff glasses. Also included in this luxurious hamper is a Cliff Garden candle, The Well at Cliff bathrobe, a comforting body oil and some lavender and sea salt bath salts. Heaven. €250

cliffhome.ie

Get the Tilbury glow

Here's one for the waiting list. Sign up for Charlotte Tilbury's game changing new foundation - 30 shades, all focused on giving you a radiant dewy, glow. The new Beautiful Skin Foundation does exactly what it says on the box. Just what we need for the new year.

Embrace healthier eating with Roots and Shoots

Galway-based Roots And Shoots makes great vegan and plant-based foods using local ingredients. Last year the brand was awarded Gold member status in the Bord Bia Origin Green sustainability programme. The products are animal produce-, gluten- and nut-free and are naturally low in calories. All packaging is 100% recyclable. Keep your eye out for the products in selected Avoca and Tesco Ireland stores and at Joyce’s of Galway.

rootsandshoots.com

Supplements and skincare for today and tomorrow

If you want to start taking your health more seriously this year then why not look to the Me Today range of supplements and products designed to enhance your health and wellbeing? All supplements come as easy-to-swallow capsules and are packed in glass vessels for reasons of efficacy and sustainability. The range of skincare is 93%+ naturally derived, formulated with essential botanicals, antioxidants and vitamins and is vegan or vegetarian friendly. Me Today skincare products start from €19.99 and the supplements are each priced at €24.99

Available at pharmacies nationwide and from ie.metoday.com