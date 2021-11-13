Weekend Loves: stylish Peelo bags; Listoke gin; sleek retro toys; and weighted pillows

Sleep soundly with Irish brand Siest Sleep

Weighted blankets have become very popular as sleep aids but they can produce a lot of heat. Síne Dunne’s solution is a weighted pillow ethically produced in Dublin. Her Siest Sleep pillows are made from Tencel Lyocell, a sustainable fabric which stays cool and fresh, as well as glass (rather than plastic) beads to add weight.

The pillows come in two sizes with washable covers — the ‘Wishbone’ (95cm long) and ‘Lollipop’ (60cm long). Hug them tight or use them in a number of positions to help aid sleep and reduce pain, anxiety and even snoring. Recommended from age 5-plus. From €179.

Personalised precision hair dryers from LanaiBLO

Personalisation is all the rage when it comes to gift gifting and what could be cooler than a personalised version of one of the best hair dryers around? The LanaiBLO hairdryer is hugely popular among professional hairstylists and amateur beauty fiends alike thanks to its 2,400-watt motor, lightweight design, extra-long cord and variable heat and speed settings. This festive season the range has expanded to a choice of 10 colours including the new saffron, metallic navy (pictured here), kingfisher blue, and blossom pink shades.

Standard (€99.99). Personalised (€114.99).

Stylish bags and accessories by PEELO: rock python embossed leather stripe tote €265. rock python multi crossbody. €225

Stylish bags and accessories by PEELO

Dublin designer Julie Peelo is celebrating a year in business with the launch of her latest PEELO leather bags. A new addition to the collection is the ‘Lea' crossbody camera bag (€225) which is a terrific size for everyday use.

Her bestselling ‘Simple Tote’ (€265) design has been updated in a wide array of colours and textures from 'Ibiza' blue to Kelly green and the textured snake-embossed leather seen here. PEELO's ‘Cloud’ clutch bags (€160) are just perfect for the party season.

Available at independent stores nationwide and at peelo.ie

Mrs. Higgins is back

Last Christmas, Woodie’s introduced us to Mrs Higgins and the teenage neighbour who fixed her creaky gate. As she makes her return to our TV screens Woodie’s want people to tell them about their own Mrs Higgins. They’re asking about the special someone that you want to show your appreciation for. It could be a friendly face or a helpful hand in the community that makes a difference to your day.

To get involved, simply record a short video and, in less than one minute, explain who your Mrs Higgins is. Upload your entry by visiting woodies.ie or sharing it on social with the #MyMrsHiggins. You’ll be in with a chance to win a Woodie’s gift card for your nominee - four winners will be able to surprise their someone special with a €1,000 Woodie’s gift card, and 30 runners up will win a €200 Woodie’s gift card for their nominee.

Watch the new ad here.

Listoke Gin

Gift ideas for gin lovers

Gin lovers will love the range of products available at Listoke Distillery this winter. Sign up for their First Sip Society with a single gift or ongoing subscription and try exclusive new releases and flavour combinations (from €50).

Or try the Listoke Gin School Experience during which you join expert distillers on a tour of the distillery before creating your own uniquely flavoured gin with your individual blend of botanicals (€95 including a bottle of gin).

listokedistillery.ie

Carousel clothing

Vintage-inspired fashion with swing at Circus

Carousel is an Irish online clothing brand, with a sustainable focus, which previously had shops in Dublin, Cork and Galway but which went exclusively online during the pandemic. The company designs a range of vintage-inspired clothing called ‘Circus’ which is ethically made in India.

The range features classic shapes and vibrant prints designed to celebrate nostalgia and femininity. Left: Daphne Leaf blouse (€49) and Anita skirt (€65). Right: Alma Windmill dress (€69) and Millie cardigan (€65).

ilovecarousel.com

Kilkenny Design: Jill Graham Forest gold large hoop earrings €175

Go green with Irish brands at Kilkenny

We all know Kilkenny's reputation for supporting Irish brands and this Christmas is no exception with over 185 Irish brands in-store and online. We love these earrings by Jill Graham (€175) but you can find a whole host of ideas to make gift giving easier, and greener, this Christmas with terrific Irish brands such as Enibas, Rathbornes, McNutt of Donegal, The Handmade Soap Company and Voya.

Shop at Kilkenny stores nationwide or at kilkennnyshop.com

The Baghera Speedster, €155

Dublin baby boutique is out of this world

Founded by sisters Katie Guardianelli and Hannah Corcoran, Over the Moon, is a new baby boutique and nursery design store that provides a specialist interior design service as well as some of the most lovely toys, clothes and accessories we’ve seen.

Call us old fashioned, but we can’t falling for this retro Speedster by Baghera with its sleek aerodynamic design (€155). Clothing brands include Irish labels Little Larks and Goose & Gander, French brand Tartine et Chocolat and Spanish labels Babidu and Cóndor. You’ll also find gifts by Steiff, Dragons of Walton Street and Atelier Choux as well as lots of lovely things for mums too.

overthemoonmonkstown.com