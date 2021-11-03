Tiger Queen: Nine ways to wear animal print for a bold winter look

Animal print lovers rejoice! The wild child of print has been spotted taking over the catwalks. A constant favourite amongst designers, the perennial print has been given yet another seasonal overhaul. This time around, it’s even bolder than ever with clashing hues and electrifying colours. Look to Moschino and Tom Ford, where sequinned leopard and clashing prints made fashion wild again.
Unleash your fiery wild side in head-to-toe zebra print, €30, Abbey Clancy with F&F at Tesco.
Upgrade your leisurewear to street style status with cashmere leopard print joggers, €272.40, Rotate Birger Christensen.
A clashing combo of red and pink adds a modern twist to the traditional leopard print, €245, Essentiel Antwerp.
Give your office wear a bolt of energy in dashing lime green, €99, Uterqüe.
Add some animalistic flare to the season’s must-have trouser style, €25.99, New Look.
A snakeskin bag will give your look the extra bite it deserves, €19.99, Zara.
Keep it classic with a contemporary monochrome animal print midi skirt, €35.99, Parfois.
Introduce a slither of animal print to your look with a chunky loafer, €345, Ganni.
Take a leisurely approach to the wild side in a flattering cut-away top, €37.20, ORA Clothing.