Tiger Queen: Nine ways to wear animal print for a bold winter look

Pay attention to your animal instinct with this trend
Real Housewife, Lisa Rinna, makes leopard print Beverly Hills chic. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Wed, 03 Nov, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

Animal print lovers rejoice! The wild child of print has been spotted taking over the catwalks. A constant favourite amongst designers, the perennial print has been given yet another seasonal overhaul. This time around, it’s even bolder than ever with clashing hues and electrifying colours. Look to Moschino and Tom Ford, where sequinned leopard and clashing prints made fashion wild again.

Wild Thing

Animal Print Dress, €30 Abbey Clancy with F&amp;F at Tesco
Unleash your fiery wild side in head-to-toe zebra print, €30, Abbey Clancy with F&F at Tesco.

Jog On

Knit Joggers, €272.40, Rotate Birger Christensen
Upgrade your leisurewear to street style status with cashmere leopard print joggers, €272.40, Rotate Birger Christensen.

The Clash

Red &amp; Pink Midi, €245, Essentiel Antwerp
A clashing combo of red and pink adds a modern twist to the traditional leopard print, €245, Essentiel Antwerp.

#ieloves: Dash Of Lime

Snakeskin Print Shirt, €99, Uterque
Give your office wear a bolt of energy in dashing lime green, €99, Uterqüe.

Zebra Crossing

Zebra Print Trousers, €25.99, New Look
Add some animalistic flare to the season’s must-have trouser style, €25.99, New Look.

Snake Pit

Animal Print Bag, €19.95, Zara
A snakeskin bag will give your look the extra bite it deserves, €19.99, Zara.

Modern Icon

Animal Print Midi Skirt, €35.99, Parfois
Keep it classic with a contemporary monochrome animal print midi skirt, €35.99, Parfois.

Shoe In

Snakeskin Loafer, €345, Ganni
Introduce a slither of animal print to your look with a chunky loafer, €345, Ganni.

Leisure Lounge

Cut away top, €137.20, Ora
Take a leisurely approach to the wild side in a flattering cut-away top, €37.20, ORA Clothing.

