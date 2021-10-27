14 gorgeous gowns to guarantee you're the best-dressed wedding guest

Save the date: Weddings are back for autumn/winter 2021. 
Bright colours and bold pieces are the statements for this autumn and winter's wedding season

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

After a year and a half of Covid, the furlough on fashion has been lifted and the invitations to get dressed up are out. 

Whether you’re a friend with more dash than cash or a mother-of-the-bride looking to mark the occasion with something special, we’ve got the frocks you’ll vow to wear beyond the big day. 

Raise a glass and cheers to celebrating in style! We’ve got 14 ways to RSVP to being the best dressed guest below.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Frisottino and georgette dress, Marina Rinaldi, €749 

2. Caroline Kilkenny ‘Amore’ high neck midi dress, Arnotts, €285 

3. Autograph floral blouson sleeve midi waisted dress, M&S, €110 

4. Pleated cape sleeve maxi dress, COS, €125 

5. ‘Gish’ gold lame tie neck dress, L.K.Bennett, €405 

6. Printed belt midi dress, & Other Stories, €99 

7. 'Amelia' dress, Louise Kennedy, €1,795 

8. ‘Gigi’ silk maxi dress, Lisou, €645 

9. Helen McAlinden ‘Beau’ dress, Arnotts, €310 

10. Fee G square neck star maxi dress, Arnotts, €260 

11. Pleated long sleeve dress, Marella, €209 

12. ‘Vinnie’ jersey tweed trim shift dress, L.K.Bennett, €270 

13. Iris & Ink ‘Cezanne’ tiered floral-print chiffon maxi dress, The Outnet, €272 

14. Limited Edition ‘Storm’ floral silk belted dress, Whistles, €429 

STYLE NOTES:

  • MOTHER OF THE BRIDE: Find out what your daughter (-in-law’s) vision is for the big day and be sure to complement - not compete.
  • FIT COMES FIRST: Understand what first suits your shape. When in doubt, enlist the help of a seamstress who can expertly customise a dress from off-the-rack.
  • DECODE THE DRESS CODE: Not sure what to wear? Think floor-length frocks or elegant trouser suits for black tie; knee-length, midi styles or chic jumpsuits for cocktail; day dresses or co-ordinating separates for semi-formal.
  • WEATHER PERMITTING: Think beyond the dress in terms of a coat or cape, tights and other winter accessories. Even indoor weddings include time spent outside: photos outside the church, travelling between venues. Be prepared.

