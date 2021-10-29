5 super easy last-minute Halloween makeup looks

As much as we admire the MUA's that spend hours creating mind-bending SFX Halloween make-up looks, we just haven't got the time, skills or, let's be honest, motivation to try and emulate them. If you're going out this weekend and want to just enough to say "I tried" - we got you. These tutorials are all under the ten minute mark and use make-up you're already likely to have in your make-up bag. Quick, simple and no extra costs - what's not to love?

Cuts

This super easy tutorial from YouTuber ahitsrosa will show you how to create believable cuts with just eyeshadow, liquid lipstick and some lipgloss. If you’re dressing up as a TV character or celebrity this year, you can add a couple of cuts to the look just to spook it up.

Spiders

Beauty guru Shannon Harris uses false lashes to create realistic spider legs for this pretty spider web make-up look. You’ll need some individual false lashes, and if you have a cool pastel liquid lip more power to you, but it’s a fairly basic look you can recreate with whatever you have at home.

Devil

You probably already have everything you need for this look in your make-up bag, and you can just swap out the red liquid liner for a red liquid lipstick that dries matte. If you’ve a steady hand you might whack this out in under ten minutes.

Blood splatter

This look from Giulianna Maria looks impressive but is super simple. You’ll need a hydra liner palette for this, some kitchen paper and a small make-up brush.

Batwing

We love this Batwing eyeliner tutorial from YouTube queen NikkieTutorials. This one requires a bit more skill than the other looks, but if you've already nailed your cut crease it's smooth sailing. You'll need orange eyeshadow, a reliable super-black liquid eyeliner and a white liquid liner. Top tip: If you don't have a white liquid liner, you can mix duraline and white eyshadow to make your own (tutorial here).