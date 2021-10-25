Hot ghoul Halloween: 8 spell-binding designs you need to bring to your nail tech

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to treat your talons to some fangtastic nail art. Here we round-up some chillingly good designs to bring to your next nail appointment.
How cute are these little ghosties? We love this simple but boo-tiful design from Laura Madigan Beauty in Limerick.
This statement set is sure to be a hit at any ghoulish party. Just stay away from arachnophobes.
These nails are simple and chic with the smallest touch giving the nod to spooky season.
This Halloween set from IHeartNails in Waterford isn’t afraid to stray away from the typical seasonal hues.
These glow-in-the-dark nails are a scream.
These graveyard nails from Erita’s Boutique in Boyle will send a shiver down your spine.
This silver spiderweb set is simple but stunning.
Just looking at this set gets the X-Files theme tune stuck in our heads.