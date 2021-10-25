Hot ghoul Halloween: 8 spell-binding designs you need to bring to your nail tech

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to treat your talons to some fangtastic nail art. Here we round-up some chillingly good designs to bring to your next nail appointment.

Boo-tiful

Boo-tiful design from @laurenmadiganbeauty / Instagram

How cute are these little ghosties? We love this simple but boo-tiful design from Laura Madigan Beauty in Limerick.

Hot ghoul Halloween

Spider nails by Studio Nails Cork Picture: @studionailscork / Instagram

This statement set is sure to be a hit at any ghoulish party. Just stay away from arachnophobes.

Bloody chic

French drip nails Picture: @heluviee / Instagram

These nails are simple and chic with the smallest touch giving the nod to spooky season.

Pretty in pastel

A pastel delight from Emma in iHeartNails salon in Waterford Picture: @iheartnailswaterford / Instagram

This Halloween set from IHeartNails in Waterford isn’t afraid to stray away from the typical seasonal hues.

Glowin' in the Dark

Picture: @spellboundxnails / Instagram

These glow-in-the-dark nails are a scream.

Graveyard gels

These graveyard nails give us chills Picture: @erita.boutique / Instagram

These graveyard nails from Erita’s Boutique in Boyle will send a shiver down your spine.

Web of glory

Picture: @betina_goldstein / Instagram

This silver spiderweb set is simple but stunning.

Take me to your leader

Picture: @paintedby_julia / Instagram

Just looking at this set gets the X-Files theme tune stuck in our heads.