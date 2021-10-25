Hot ghoul Halloween: 8 spell-binding designs you need to bring to your nail tech

Chillingly good sets for spooky season 
Hot ghoul Halloween: 8 spell-binding designs you need to bring to your nail tech

This Halloween, sharpen your talons into one of these blood-curdling designs

Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 09:25
Nicole Glennon

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s time to treat your talons to some fangtastic nail art. Here we round-up some chillingly good designs to bring to your next nail appointment.

Boo-tiful

Boo-tiful design from @laurenmadiganbeauty / Instagram
Boo-tiful design from @laurenmadiganbeauty / Instagram

How cute are these little ghosties? We love this simple but boo-tiful design from Laura Madigan Beauty in Limerick.

Hot ghoul Halloween 

Spider nails by Studio Nails Cork Picture: @studionailscork / Instagram
Spider nails by Studio Nails Cork Picture: @studionailscork / Instagram

This statement set is sure to be a hit at any ghoulish party. Just stay away from arachnophobes.

Bloody chic 

French drip nails Picture: @heluviee / Instagram
French drip nails Picture: @heluviee / Instagram

These nails are simple and chic with the smallest touch giving the nod to spooky season.

Pretty in pastel 

A pastel delight from Emma in iHeartNails salon in Waterford Picture: @iheartnailswaterford / Instagram
A pastel delight from Emma in iHeartNails salon in Waterford Picture: @iheartnailswaterford / Instagram

This Halloween set from IHeartNails in Waterford isn’t afraid to stray away from the typical seasonal hues.

Glowin' in the Dark

Picture: @spellboundxnails / Instagram
Picture: @spellboundxnails / Instagram

These glow-in-the-dark nails are a scream. 

Graveyard gels

These graveyard nails give us chills Picture: @erita.boutique / Instagram
These graveyard nails give us chills Picture: @erita.boutique / Instagram

These graveyard nails from Erita’s Boutique in Boyle will send a shiver down your spine.

Web of glory

Picture: @betina_goldstein / Instagram
Picture: @betina_goldstein / Instagram

This silver spiderweb set is simple but stunning. 

Take me to your leader

Picture: @paintedby_julia / Instagram
Picture: @paintedby_julia / Instagram

Just looking at this set gets the X-Files theme tune stuck in our heads. 

Read More

Cherry on the cake for winner of Glow Up Ireland make-up show 

More in this section

Five bestselling products raising money for breast cancer awareness this month Five bestselling products raising money for breast cancer awareness this month
Don't cut the cord: 10 ways to introduce corduroy to your wardrobe Don't cut the cord: 10 ways to introduce corduroy to your wardrobe
Wearable hugs: 9 ways to get that warm and fuzzy feeling from your winter wardrobe Wearable hugs: 9 ways to get that warm and fuzzy feeling from your winter wardrobe
Hot ghoul Halloween: 8 spell-binding designs you need to bring to your nail tech

Cherry on the cake for winner of Glow Up Ireland make-up show 

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices