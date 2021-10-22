Cherry on the cake for winner of Glow Up Ireland make-up show 

'It means so much to be a little queer boy from the Liberties proving that being different and being working class doesn't mean you are set up to fail'
Cherry on the cake for winner of Glow Up Ireland make-up show 

Glen Edward McGuiness has been crowned the first winner of RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 05:55
Nicole Glennon

Being crowned the first winner of RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland make-up competition is the cherry on top of the cake for Dublin baker Glen Edward McGuiness.

The 28-year-old, who specialises in theatrical make up and SFX/prosthetics, took the crown on Thursday night after 8 weeks of stiff competition. 

The Dubliner said he hopes the title, which came with a full professional make-up kit and €5,000 in prize money, will help open more doors and opportunities for him.

Glen Edward McGuinness said the win means 'so much' to him 
Glen Edward McGuinness said the win means 'so much' to him 

“It means so much to be a little queer boy from the Liberties proving that being different and being working class doesn't mean you are set up to fail but that you can push yourself to become anything you want,” he said.

The final was an all-male affair as Edward McGuiness battled it out with Limerick fashion student Niall Casey, 19, and Michael Ryan, 31, from Kilkenny to claim the title.

RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland finalists in their own creations 
RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland finalists in their own creations 

The guest judges for the finale included Cork’s own Samantha Barry, editor-in chief at Glamour, Limerick-born illusion make-up artist Maria Malone Guerbaa, and Aidan Keogh, a Dublin-born, New York-based celebrity make up artist whose clients include Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Keilidh Cashell of Kash Beauty also returned to the show to see how much the finalists have grown over the series.

One of Glen Edward McGuiness' looks on Glow Up Ireland.
One of Glen Edward McGuiness' looks on Glow Up Ireland.

Commenting on the winner’s style, make-up artist and resident judge Emma O'Byrne said Edward McGuiness kept surprising the judges and always challenged himself.

Fellow judge and make-up artist Cathyanne Mac Allister added that he walked “an artistic tightrope.” 

“The ideas that he brought were completely different and demonstrated magical and unusual colour schemes.” 

The Irish version of the popular UK show was hosted by Longford Love Islander Maura Higgins and featured talented make-up artists from across the country, including popular 20-year-old Cork TikToker Jade Foley, and Leah Clail, a 22-year-old mum from Tralee with rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.

Jade Foley from Knocknaheeny in Cork also appeared on Glow Up Ireland
Jade Foley from Knocknaheeny in Cork also appeared on Glow Up Ireland

Mac Allister said “every single” contestant on the show was extremely talented and she remains in contact with them.

“I am in the front row, awaiting the path that they will be carving out for themselves. Each of these contestants are an asset to this industry... I will be watching!"

Read More

Five new make up products that look great and last all day

More in this section

Don't cut the cord: 10 ways to introduce corduroy to your wardrobe Don't cut the cord: 10 ways to introduce corduroy to your wardrobe
Wearable hugs: 9 ways to get that warm and fuzzy feeling from your winter wardrobe Wearable hugs: 9 ways to get that warm and fuzzy feeling from your winter wardrobe
Cecelia Ahern: I discovered why older women felt invisible — the advertisers weren’t interested Cecelia Ahern: I discovered why older women felt invisible — the advertisers weren’t interested
Cherry on the cake for winner of Glow Up Ireland make-up show 

Five bestselling products raising money for breast cancer awareness this month

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices