Cherry on the cake for winner of Glow Up Ireland make-up show 

Being crowned the first winner of RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland make-up competition is the cherry on top of the cake for Dublin baker Glen Edward McGuiness.

The 28-year-old, who specialises in theatrical make up and SFX/prosthetics, took the crown on Thursday night after 8 weeks of stiff competition.

The Dubliner said he hopes the title, which came with a full professional make-up kit and €5,000 in prize money, will help open more doors and opportunities for him.

Glen Edward McGuinness said the win means 'so much' to him

“It means so much to be a little queer boy from the Liberties proving that being different and being working class doesn't mean you are set up to fail but that you can push yourself to become anything you want,” he said.

The final was an all-male affair as Edward McGuiness battled it out with Limerick fashion student Niall Casey, 19, and Michael Ryan, 31, from Kilkenny to claim the title.

RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland finalists in their own creations

The guest judges for the finale included Cork’s own Samantha Barry, editor-in chief at Glamour, Limerick-born illusion make-up artist Maria Malone Guerbaa, and Aidan Keogh, a Dublin-born, New York-based celebrity make up artist whose clients include Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber.

Keilidh Cashell of Kash Beauty also returned to the show to see how much the finalists have grown over the series.

One of Glen Edward McGuiness' looks on Glow Up Ireland.

Commenting on the winner’s style, make-up artist and resident judge Emma O'Byrne said Edward McGuiness kept surprising the judges and always challenged himself.

Fellow judge and make-up artist Cathyanne Mac Allister added that he walked “an artistic tightrope.”

“The ideas that he brought were completely different and demonstrated magical and unusual colour schemes.”

The Irish version of the popular UK show was hosted by Longford Love Islander Maura Higgins and featured talented make-up artists from across the country, including popular 20-year-old Cork TikToker Jade Foley, and Leah Clail, a 22-year-old mum from Tralee with rheumatoid arthritis and fibromyalgia.

Jade Foley from Knocknaheeny in Cork also appeared on Glow Up Ireland

Mac Allister said “every single” contestant on the show was extremely talented and she remains in contact with them.

“I am in the front row, awaiting the path that they will be carving out for themselves. Each of these contestants are an asset to this industry... I will be watching!"