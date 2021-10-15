Weekend Loves: stylish Halloween decorations; Tayto Park after dark; and Halloween afternoon tea

Beauty trends, treatments, and ‘tweakments’ at the Future Beauty show

Future Beauty is the brainchild of sisters, Liz and Nikki Dwyer, and the first live show of its kind designed to educate women when it comes to clinical skincare, cosmetic dentistry, plastic surgery and the aesthetic ‘tweakments’ that are fast becoming part of everyday life for many women in Ireland. Future Beauty aims to be a one-stop information shop for those wishing to learn more about innovative treatments for everything from skincare to cosmetic surgery, menopause to hair-loss.

Visitors to the two-day event can listen to, and meet, leading experts including dermatologists, dentists, plastic surgeons and aesthetic nurses as they discuss everything from vein removal to breast reduction, pelvic floor health to treatments for acne — nothing is out of bounds here. RDS Dublin. Saturday & Sunday January 29 & 30, 2022. Early bird offers available now.

Visit futurebeautyshow.ie for more information and tickets from €29.

Katie Larmour Irish Linen Halloween decorations

Halloween decorations that are more stylish than spooky

If these aren’t some of the most stylish Halloween decorations around we’ll eat our (witches) hats. Designed in Northern Ireland by Katie Larmour, and made with Irish linen, these Halloween decorations (RRP €17 each) form part of Larmour’s wider collection of hanging decorations which make perfect gifts or love tokens at key times of the year including Halloween, Christmas, Easter and Valentines Day. Each decoration is handmade using locally-sourced linen and delicately embroidered with beads and sequins and measure approximately 8 - 10cm in the round.

Available in stockists across Ireland, including heritage sites and museums, as well as online at katielarmour.com

Up On The Mountain - Peter Donnelly

Let little minds wander Up on the Mountain

Award-winning illustrator and author of the ‘ President’ series of picture books, Peter Donnelly has published his latest picture book for children entitled Up on the Mountain. Having struggled with his mental health and with creative block during the first lockdown, Donnelly and his partner left Dublin for the Wicklow mountains where the artist and author was freed from his creative block and inspired to write this wonderful book. The story takes us high above the clouds and we join a family in the fresh air of the mountains as they relish birdsong, trees, and the beauty of nature in this colourful and meditative bedtime story for young children.

‘Tricky Trail at Tayto Park’, a brand-new family adventure experience at Ireland’s only theme park and zoo

Spooktacular fun at Tayto Park this midterm

If you want to visit Tayto Park this midterm you’ll need to book early for the Tricky Trail — a brand new family adventure experience opening on Saturday, October 23. The 45-minute experience is a Halloween treasure hunt for children featuring spooky sagas, spells, and magic for all ages. Set off with your Tricky Trail treasure map and visit the Scarecrows Barn and Vampire’s Castle before entering the Freaky Forest and more.

Continue your Halloween adventure, gathering lost items along the way before arriving at the treat tent for a trick-or-treat goody bag. Once you’re finished you can then go on to enjoy the rest of the theme park and zoo and the park. On October 23, 29 and 30 visitors can also enjoy the thrills of the theme park at night with Tayto Park After Dark in a scare-free nighttime event.

Amari, €349

Fall in love with Pinko at Amari

This season, footwear and accessories boutique, Amari, is stocking Pinko for the first time and customers are quickly falling for the ‘Love’ bag with its embellished shoulder strap and ‘love birds’ buckle. The strap is embellished with the words ‘Pinko Ti Amo’ and the bag is made with Italian leather. The subtle olive tone sits nicely with the rest of the collection at the Cork boutique as well as with wider trends in fashion this season which favour neutral tones. The shoulder bag can be dressed up or down for easy day-to-evening dressing. €349.

Available in store at Amari, 19c Drawbridge Street, Cork. 021 427 9196. amari.ie

Halloween afternoon tea at Cork International Hotel

Scary scones and devilled eggs — a Halloween afternoon tea

Enjoy a frightfully good Halloween-themed afternoon tea at The Cork International Hotel this midterm break. From Tuesday, October 26 to Sunday, October 31 you can enjoy a scarily good afternoon feast with savory treats such as devilled eggs on homemade brown soda bread and blood orange salmon gravlax on focaccia. Enjoy pumpkin scones, chocolate and raspberry brownies, red velvet cake and chocolate mousse for the ultimate Halloween treat. Served from 1pm to 4pm daily, the Halloween Afternoon Tea costs €25 per adult and €12.50 per child.