Weekend Loves: Irish postcards, views from Montenotte and essential oils

Declutter your cosmetics with a beauty storage system

Is your makeup bag more chaos than Kondo-esque? Do you lack natural light in your bathroom? Then Kildare-based company Glam Doll has solutions for you. The company stocks accessories that make cosmetic application and storage a breeze — from ring lights to vanity tables, makeup brushes to travel cases — and they're great for gifting too.

Their travel mirror features LED, colour-changing bulbs so you don’t have to worry about poor lighting and an adjustable cover that can be used as a stand (€69.99). Their cases vary from professional-style cases on wheels to handy carry cases that also work well at home for keeping everything in place (from €39.99). See glamdoll.ie.

Iconic Irish scenes revisited In Hinde Sight

In Hinde Sight: Postcards from Ireland Past by Paul Kelly.

This intriguing new book by Californian photographer Paul Kelly, In Hinde Sight, celebrates scenes from John Hinde’s iconic postcards with a then-and-now look at places around Ireland.

John Hinde’s photos became synonymous with a romanticised view of Ireland in which the sun always shone, every child had red hair and donkeys were commonplace. In his new book, Paul Kelly revisits the locations of Hinde’s original postcards to recapture them as they are today, changed or unchanged, offering a snapshot of Ireland’s past and present in evocative side-by-side images.

Gill Books. €19.99

Room with a view at The Montenotte Hotel

The Glasshouse at The Montenotte Hotel.

The Montenotte Hotel has all the makings of a great night out with the opening of their stunning new rooftop bar and terrace — The Glasshouse.

Already well known for its terrific service, vibrant atmosphere and fantastic views of Cork, the €1m Glasshouse is the latest addition to the hotel and perches high in the trees in an art deco-inspired setting.

A new purpose-built glass bridge connects the Glasshouse terrace to the Panorama Terrace at the hotel. Relax amidst the botanical interior with its brass fittings and Italian leather booths while taking in the views over a signature botanical cocktail.

See themontenottehotel.com.

Buzzy bees for a great cause

Kaliedy announced the launch of their partnership with BUMBLEance, the official Children’s National Ambulance Service of Ireland. Picture: Arthur Ellis.

One of Ireland’s favourite online baby, nursery and toy retailers, Kaliedy, has teamed up with children’s national ambulance service BUMBLEance to raise much-needed funds for the charity.

Buy one of Kaleidy’s Bee sensory toys for €10 and all of the proceeds will go to BUMBLEance to help support the charity which provides free transport to and from treatment centres for children who have rare diseases, cancer and life-limiting condition.

The seven-vehicle fleet, launched by the Saoirse Foundation in 2013, transports children to pre-and post-surgical appointments, conducts inter-hospital transfers, and takes children to respite and hospice centres. A cool toy for a great cause.

See kaliedy.com.

Classic yet comfy clothing for little girls by Darcybow

Darcybow makes children's occasion wear.

Now that First Communions, weddings and special occasions are on the agenda again, Irish company Darcybow is reporting a bump in sales.

Creating classic and comfortable dresses and accessories for girls aged 3 to 10 years, the brand has just launched its ‘Once in a Lifetime’ collection for Communion or flower girls alongside their ‘Enchanted Everyday’ range of Victorian-inspired dresses, coats and accessories that are perfect for special occasions and designed to last.

The Darcybow range is stocked online, at Adare Manor in Limerick and will be showcased at venues around the country during weekends in October and November. Dresses start at around €120. See darcybow.ie.

Focus on your wellbeing with Kotanical roll-on oils

The Pure Focus rollerball has fresh herbal notes.

With the new school and college year getting underway, now might be a good time to check out the range of easy-to-carry, roll-on essential oil blends by Irish brand Kotanical. The rollerball applicator makes applying these essential oil blends easy — simply roll onto pulse points to support relaxation, focus or sports recovery.

The Kotanical ‘Pure Focus’ blend includes clove to destress, petit-grain to provide mental clarity, basil to enhance your mood, and spearmint to revitalise. Apply the oil to your palms to activate the scent or roll it onto pulse points. The Pure Focus rollerball is €22. See kotanical.ie.