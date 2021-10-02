Seven coats to keep out the cold this winter

Returning to the workplace, returning to getting dressed from the waist down, returning to a schedule, returning to rush hour traffic, returning to 100% capacity, returning to ‘normality’.

We all thought we’d feel great after pandemic restrictions eased; but to many, it feels like someone wore us to the pub, covered us in deodorant stains, and handed us back demanding a refund or store credit. What’s worse, now we’re expected to remember how to dress like fully functioning humans. In the dark. Yes, you heard me.

The long days are already slacking off with the clocks falling back in a matter of weeks leaving us to deal with winter’s behaviourally challenged brethren: Arwen, Barra, Corrie, Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin. If you think you can wing a storm-force double act of wind and rain without the protection of a stay-at-home order, you may wish to reconsider your outerwear options.

Now we’re spending a lot more time outdoors, the onus to stay dry and warm is no longer a secondary factor. No hunkering under a shop awning until a squally shower passes. No using a newspaper in lieu of a hood to escape an aggressive volley of hailstones. No more dismembered umbrellas thrust down the gullet of a public waste bin. We’re better than that. Since 2019, we’ve updated our browser settings for comfort and resilience. Better still, brands and retailers have done so in kind, with coats and jackets that do more than simply look good.

Oversized padded cape, Arket, €190

Whether you’ve availed of an employer cycle-to-work scheme or merely want something easy to stash in a bag on those ‘will it, won’t it’ days, a cape proves its superhero mettle on the office commute. Nordic high street brand Arket, known for its savvy sustainable staples, got the memo. Its oversized water-repellent coverall (€190) boasts lightweight padding made from recycled polyester with bike-friendly snap buttoning at both sides and a drawstring hood for planet-friendly practicality.

High neck sweatshirt, €139; jogger €129; quilted poncho-cape, €259, Whistles

On drier days, a quilted alternative allows for lightweight insulation. You know that three-ply diamond-stitched fabrication? Fun fact: It was first used in undergarments worn beneath suits of armour in the Middle Ages. Should your work suit require similar cosiness on the outside, look to British high street brand Whistles for a poncho-style iteration (€259) complete with adjustable sleeve width and side vents for volume control.

Like a multi-tasker? Double down with the ‘Carmen’ quilted jacket and vest set (€390) from Scandi Instagram favourite, Meotine or a reversible mid-calf creation (red or black, you choose) from Carolyn Donnelly The Edit at Dunnes Stores (€80).

"Show Longer" avalanche parka, Rains, €400 (mid-length); €430 (full-length)

Although snow isn’t typically a clothing consideration in these parts, the prevailing climate of uncertainty has made us all a tad paranoid. Will the Beast from the East return? Or worse — stay? Should we invest in ski salopettes to cover our bases? Not so fast. Danish brand Rains, known for its titular raincoats, has made inroads into outerwear territory, demonstrated by the aptly named ‘Show Longer’ Avalanche parka (€430). Ankle length and fully padded, consider it the bad boy you need when the mercury skips town. Small but salient details: concealed elasticated storm cuffs, ultrasonically welded seams, fleece-lined dual-access pockets, detachable reflective Velcro patches, and hem-to-thigh zipped side seams make it ideal for walks, especially in the evening. It’s also got a mid-calf cousin (€400) should you wish to forego going to great lengths.

Extra long puffer coat, Rains, €675

Speaking of which, Rains’ bragging rights extend to a waterproof 2-in-1 puffer coat (€675), shortened by zipping off its knee-high lower panel. The best bit? Its hi-tech featherless insulation mimics natural down when dry and is warmer than down when wet. A boon for vegan style.

Also feather-free in its insulation is sustainable Spanish brand Ecoalf. Its USP? Transforming wasted materials like fishing nets, plastic bottles, tires and coffee leftovers into high-quality fabrics; like the 4.5m recycled bottles used to create their autumn/winter 21 line.

‘Sarrau’ corduroy long jacket, Ecoalf, €275.jpg

Proof that treading lightly and ethically is possible without sacrificing aesthetics is their ‘Sarrau’ corduroy long jacket (€275). A stylish go-to on crispy dry days, this beauty contains bluesign® approved (no nasty environmental aggressors here) fabrics such as hemp and organic cotton with recycled polyester fill and lining. Should you require added transparency; its CO2 and water conservation amounts are displayed online as standard.

In the market for something less polar vortex, more everyday hero? Sweaty Betty’s ‘Go Your Way ‘3-in-1 water-resistant jacket (€365) is equipped with a fully detachable gilet made from recycled nylon and down. Worn separately or layered together; loose-fitting or cinched like a mac thanks to its removable belt, this is a canny closet keeper for AM-to-PM style solutions.

Nappa leather puffa coat, Massimo Dutti, €549

On the high street, Zara’s swankier older sister Massimo Dutti offers a chic sheepskin leather puffer coat (€549) as part of its Join Life initiative. Produced at Leather Working Group audited tanneries (think rigorous environmental protocols), the garment uses 100% recycled polyester filing from reclaimed PET plastic to help reduce the consumption of water, energy and natural resources.

Leather trench coat, Uteruqe, €419

Also, part of the initiative is trendier sibling Uterqüe whose electric blue leather trench (€419) — inspired by comfort and colour — injects welcome optimism into the typically darker months ahead. Admittedly, more of a car to bar diva but we like her, nonetheless.

There you have it, folks. Consider yourselves officially equipped for the worst while looking your best. Should an icy patch on the footpath break your stride, at least the memes will look fabulous.

STOCKISTS

Arket – arket.com

Dunnes Stores – dunnesstoes.com

Ecoalf – ecoalf.com

Massimo Dutti – massimodutti.com

Meotine – meotine.com

Rains – rains.com

Sweaty Betty – brownthomas.com

Uterqüe – uterque.com

Whistles – whistles.com