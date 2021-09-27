Bargain Hunter: A €14 River Island top and homewares offers at Harvey Norman

Plus lots of bargains to be found in seasonal sales
The Smart Temp duvet cover from The Fine Bedding Company is on sale at Harvey Norman for €60.

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Martha Brennan

Get active in style 

Helen Steele x Dunnes Stores leggings, €25.
Helen Steele’s new collection at Dunnes Stores is filled with stunning activewear items that are perfect for autumn. You can find a variety of colourful leggings (€25), warm beanies (€8), hooded waterproof jackets (€40), a stylish puffer jacket (€30), and a handy long sleeve swimsuit for €20 in stores and online now. Our buy of the week is the lightning-designed yoga mat and elasticated carrying strap (€15).

The Helen Steele yoga mat at Dunnes Stores, €15.
Glow up at Boots 

Boots has teamed up with RTÉ’s Glow Up Ireland so that customers can shop all the looks from the new series. To get your skin ready, you can avail of the retailer’s half-price skincare sale online and in-store. Brands included in the offer range from L'oreal to Olay and other expert skincare products from Vichy, CeraVe, and The Ordinary are also currently on offer. See www.boots.ie.

Back to college bits 

The last of the college students are currently filtering into classrooms nationwide. If you’re still shopping around for last-minute supplies, Tesco has a range of back-to-college bits in stores and online. There’s a half-price deal on many stationery items, such as pens and notebooks, as well as deals on pantry food staples, toiletries, washing powders, and home essentials like pans (from €12.50), trays (from €2.50), bedsheets (from €7.60), and hangers (€2.75 for six). See www.tesco.ie.

Homeware at Harvey Norman 

Harvey Norman is currently holding its Autumn Homeware Event, with deals on mattresses, mirrors, glasses, dinnerware, rugs, and other home accessories in-store and online. Nab offers such as half-price anti-allergy pillows from The Linen Company (now €20), Italian twill throws (now €45), and more at www.harveynorman.ie.

Lidl Big Brand Sale 

Zanussi espresso machine, €99.99 at Lidl.
Lidl is currently holding its Big Brand Sale in stores. Key items include the Zanussi espresso maker (€99.99 down from €139), the Cavaletto 3kw kettle (€34.99 down from €89.99) and the Morphy Richards non-stick multi pan (€19.99 down from €59.99). Other items to look out for in the middle aisle this week include Sony headphones (€29.99), home storage baskets and boxes (€9.99), and the Medisana infrared thermometer (yes, flu season is coming). Shop in store now.

Look good, feel better 

Loulerie x Look Good Feel Better, €79.
The Interlinking Journey necklace from Loulerie and Look Good Feel Better has been restocked online and in Loulerie’s Co Dublin store. The 9k gold interlocking chain sold out when it was introduced in May, with all profits going to Look Good Feel Better Ireland, a charity dedicated to improving the confidence and wellbeing of those going through cancer. At €79, the necklace isn’t exactly a bargain, but it is a high-quality piece that supports a good cause - perfect for those starting an early Christmas list. Shop at www.loulerie.com 

Pamper yourself at Aldi

Aldi just launched a range of pampering treats in stores yesterday, with handheld massagers (€39.99), a massage cushion (€44.99), facial scrubs (€4.99), and a new line of candles (€3.89) in stores now. There’s also a cotton waffle dressing gown (€12.99) on offer and a beauty box from Lacura (€12.99) that includes a sample of the brand's best selling skincare and makeup items like CBD serum, mascara, an overnight mask, perfume, and a glycolic toner.

Seasonal sales

Orange shirred tie strap cami top, River Island, on sale for €14.
Other sales to look out for this week include the 50% off sale at Reiss, the Big Summer Blowout sale at River Island, which is offering up to 60% of, and the 'up to half price' sales at Asos at JD Sports. Shop all online now.

