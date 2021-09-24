The five beauty advent calendars to put on the list now

Though we're only just getting adjusted to Autumn, many retailers are already gearing up for the holiday season, with previews of hot ticket items teasing beauty fanatics online.

The advent calendar, once a humble chocolate-filled box, has had a glow up over the years and is usually first on the list for the makeup obsessed.

Luckily, we already have an idea of some of the best ones to nab before December 1. Here are five to keep an eye out for.

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury's Dreams and Secrets Advent Calendar, €185

Probably one of the most sought-after Christmas presents, Charlotte Tilbury's annual advent calendar is back and glitzier than ever.

This year's Dreams and Secrets calendar (€185) contains 12 products, including a full-size Hollywood Beauty Light Wand highlighter, Pillow Talk eyeshadow pencil, and Pillow Talk matte lipstick and nine travel sized items such as the Goddess Skin clay mask, the Multi Miracle Glow beauty balm, and the brand's famous Magic Cream.

Shop now at www.charlottetilbury.com.

YSL Beauty

2021 YSL Advent Calendar, €225.

Yves Saint Laurent has put together a glamorous collection of makeup, fragrance, and skincare bestsellers for the 2021 YSL Advent Calendar (€225)

Treat yourself, or someone else, to 17 miniature and six full-sized products, such as mascara, brushes, lipsticks, and more, and get an additional gift on top of it. Bonus: The set's packaging is 100% plastic-free. Shop at Brown Thomas from late October.

No7

The waitlist for this year's No7 25 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar is now open.

The box contains €240 worth of the brand's top skincare and cosmetic favourites and will be on sale for €55, with a new Ultimate Beauty Calendar also set to be introduced online for €140 (worth €488.27).

Boots is also bringing back its golden ticket competition this year, where 10 customers will find a €1,000 No7 voucher hidden in their calendar.

Those who sign up to the waiting list get early one-day shopping access on Wednesday, October 13 ahead of the general launch on October 26. See www.boots.ie

L'Occitane

L'Occitane Luxury Advent Calendar, €115

L'Occitane has three advent calendars up for grabs this year, including its classic beauty calendar, a luxury calendar, and a reusable advent calendar.

The classic calendar (€65) is worth €124 and contains 25 minis of the brand's bestselling products, such as its shea butter hand cream, ultra-rich lip balm, shampoos, conditioners, overnight serums and more.

In the luxury edition (€115), you'll find €156 worth of products like scrubs, lipsticks, make up removers, and more.

The reusable calendar (€180) contains more fan favourite products, but in a recycled cotton holder that can be used again and again, designed by illustrator Kitty McCall.

Shop now at www.loccitane.com.

Rituals

Rituals 24 Days of Merry Moments, €59.90

Rituals is going all out this year, with a 2D and a 3D advent calendar available.

The 24 Days of Merry Moments (€59.90) box contains luxurious lotions, mists, creams, serums, and more and it comes wrapped and ready to gift, with free delivery.

Rituals Advent Deluxe, €89.90

While the 3D Advent Deluxe calendar (€89.90) is modelled after a miniature holiday village, with a treat hidden under each little paper house and tree.

Shop now at www.rituals.com