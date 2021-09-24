Join us for ieStyle Live From the Couch 2021 with special guest Cecelia Ahern

Register now to join Sonya Lennon, Annmarie O’Connor, Dr Clodagh O'Shea and more for a night of ieStyle
Join us for ieStyle Live From the Couch 2021 with special guest Cecelia Ahern

ieStyle Live From the Couch 2021

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 12:19

It’s that time of year again: the countdown is on to ieStyleLIVE 2021.

Last year you, hundreds joined us for ieStyle Live From the Couch and as we can’t be with you in person again this year , we’re inviting you to join us online once more.

Taking place at 8pm on October 15 and hosted by the wonderful Sonya Lennon, you’ll enjoy an evening of couture, cocktails and chats.

We are delighted to have bestselling author Cecelia Ahern as our special guest.

Our fashion editor Annmarie O’Connor will discuss the top trends, Dr Clodagh O’Shea will take us through the latest medicosmetic treatments, plus, there’ll be cocktails with Leslie Williams.

Plus, register before 5pm on October 8 to be in with a chance of winning a one-night luxury spa break for two at The Montenotte Hotel with drinks at The Glasshouse, dinner in the Panorama Bistro and breakfast in bed.

Don’t miss our ieStyle glossy magazine in your Irish Examiner on Saturday, October 16.

More in this section

Playing dress-up again: 10 ways to upgrade your gúna game Playing dress-up again: 10 ways to upgrade your gúna game
Sustainable and stylish: 10 pre-loved gems to add to your wardrobe Sustainable and stylish: 10 pre-loved gems to add to your wardrobe
The Magpie: Treat yourself to these brand new beauty buys The Magpie: Autumnal shades of nail polish and pumpkin spice soap
Join us for ieStyle Live From the Couch 2021 with special guest Cecelia Ahern

The five beauty advent calendars to put on the list now

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices