Join us for ieStyle Live From the Couch 2021 with special guest Cecelia Ahern

It’s that time of year again: the countdown is on to ieStyleLIVE 2021.
Last year you, hundreds joined us for ieStyle Live From the Couch and as we can’t be with you in person again this year , we’re inviting you to join us online once more.
Taking place at 8pm on October 15 and hosted by the wonderful Sonya Lennon, you’ll enjoy an evening of couture, cocktails and chats.
We are delighted to have bestselling author Cecelia Ahern as our special guest.
Our fashion editor Annmarie O’Connor will discuss the top trends, Dr Clodagh O’Shea will take us through the latest medicosmetic treatments, plus, there’ll be cocktails with Leslie Williams.
Plus, register before 5pm on October 8 to be in with a chance of winning a one-night luxury spa break for two at The Montenotte Hotel with drinks at The Glasshouse, dinner in the Panorama Bistro and breakfast in bed.
Don’t miss our ieStyle glossy magazine in your Irish Examiner on Saturday, October 16.