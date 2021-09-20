73rd Primetime Emmys: 8 of the best looks, from Anya Taylor-Joy to Emma Corrin 

The 73rd Primetime Emmys’ stakes seemed higher after a year in which we watched more television, Netflix, Apple TV+ and other episodic content than ever before. The red-carpet fashion—while not quite Oscars-standard—was also hotly anticipated, and these stars didn’t let style-watchers down.

Emerald Fennell in Valentino

The all-conquering Emerald Fennell has a 2021 Oscar, her own version of Cinderella showing in the West End, and a baby on the way, so of course she managed to show up to the London Emmys celebration looking fabulous. The writer-actor-director, who plays the Duchess of Cornwall in Netflix’s The Crown, wore an unstructured, heavily embroidered gown by Valentino. Close-ups reveal fine butterfly patterns and hearts amid the crystal sequins. A feathered clutch matched the sheer green trim. Diamond teardrop earrings and her signature bold lipstick completed the look.

Gillian Anderson. Picture: Getty

Gillian Anderson in Chloé

Gillian Anderson pulls off some unusual looks on the red carpet, probably because she sticks to classic colours and silhouettes. Nominated for her turn as the lady who wasn’t for turning in The Crown, she made a fringed maxi skirt and crop-top with a dozen mismatched tassels look positively classy. Her nude manicure and beautifully bronzed makeup were perfect compliments. Chloé designer Gabriela Hearst custom made this outfit, as she did the charcoal silk gown the actress wore to the Met Gala. Clearly this is a mutually beneficial relationship.

Sarah Paulson. Picture: Getty

Sarah Paulson in Carolina Herrera

A dramatic taffeta gown is always fun to see, and the balloon sleeves make this next-season Carolina Herrera design especially joyful. Sarah Paulson avoided a fancy dress look by keeping her makeup and accessories simple. Red lipstick and diamond hoop earrings by New York jeweller Mateo are perfect touches.

Kaley Cuoco. Picture: Getty

Kaley Cuoco in Vera Wang

It is hard to believe that Kaley Cuoco was a first-time Emmy nominee last night, it feels as though she’s been a TV favourite for years. The Flight Attendant star looked radiant in this neon yellow Vera Wang gown. The design is as feminine as one would expect from a bridal favourite. Floral corsage-like appliqués decorate the shoulders, while the flattering ruched bodice gives way to a split-front skirt with pockets and a train. Her strappy sandals are by Le Silla and her diamonds are from De Beers.

Emma Corrin. Picture: Getty

Emma Corrin in Miu Miu

Emma Corrin is an ingénue but already known for having fun with fashion. This look may be as far from her widely praised Princess Diana wardrobe as she could get. The British actress wore a yellow Miu Miu dress and styled it with a vintage-look swim cap, fingerless gloves, and black Morticia Addams nails. It is hard to discern what she’s going for with the result, exactly, but it is sure to engender debate for days to come.

Anya Taylor-Joy. Picture: Getty

Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Haute Couture

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Dior Couture was perhaps the most beautiful Emmys look this year. The Queen’s Gambit star’s stylist Law Roach amped up this simple white halter gown considerably with a dramatic yellow shawl—which doubled as a train—and Tiffany & Co diamonds. This look may even top her head-turning Venice Film Festival ensemble. Ms Taylor-Joy went full-in Barbie in a fuchsia Dior dress with a matching beret.

Yara Shahidi. Picture: Getty

Yara Shahidi in Dior Haute Couture

Kelly green is a bold choice for the red carpet, but Young-ish actress Yara Shahidi is already known for her courageous fashion efforts. She wore an elegant, beaded Josephine Baker–inspired look, also by Dior (she was recently named a global ambassador for the brand), to the Met Gala. This charming couture dress is just as covetable. Her tan Christian Louboutin ‘So Kate’ pumps and Cartier necklace only make you want it more.

Alison Janney. Picture: Getty

Allison Janney in Azzi & Osta Couture

Allison Janney made a glamorous entrance in head-to-toe white. The Mom star’s Azzi & Osta Fall 2019 Couture look is all classic elegance and modern tailoring. Her belted peplum jacket has a striking draped neckline that extends into an embroidered shawl with tassels. A matching Tyler Ellis clutch, and jewellery from Buccellati and Gismondi 1754 completed this stellar outfit.