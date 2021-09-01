Brown Thomas reveals its top seven fashion trends 

Luxury fashion retailer Brown Thomas showcased its autumn/winter 21 collections in film format, a pivot from pre-pandemic fashion shows.

Breaking Free – shot on location in Ireland by photographer and filmmaker Perry Ogden – opened with a model clad in an acid-yellow Prada coat walking along a cliff ridge, a statement of intent after months of uncertainty.

“The tone for autumn/winter 21 is fun and frivolous as we embrace going out and enjoy getting dressed up again,” says Brown Thomas fashion buying director, Shelly Corkery.

OUT OUT OUT

Maria Traynor wears Dries Van Noten dress, €1000

Dressing up – it’s a great feeling. We may not know where we’re going but we know we’re going out. After a prolonged pause on social events, updated partywear iterations return albeit for smaller, more casual gatherings.

Dries Van Noten’s reimagined realness sees roomy sequin and floral separates setting the tone for increased interactions while Balmain’s metallic skirt and sweater pairing and Isabel Marant’s`80s-inspired boho aesthetic illustrate everyday glamour.

DRESS AGAIN

Sadhbh O'Reilly wears an Alexander McQueen pink dress €3590; boots €650

Expect the jilted dress to receive a redemption arc as self-isolation joggers are put on lock. Uncomplicated styles that reflect post-lockdown wearability with a soupcon of sass set the mood.

From Alexander McQueen’s playful ribbon tie confections to Victoria Beckham’s streamlined flapper and prairie styles, the 2.0 cloth is cut for celebrations of special moments.

KNIT PICKING

Emmanuelle Lacou wears MaxMara cable knit sweater €575; checked skirt €1065

Occasions notwithstanding, the hallmark of comfort is something none of us is too keen to rescind. That’s why knitwear looms large. Comfort-driven looks that merge work and leisure provide the focus – a wearable hug against autumn’s chill.

Think peek-a-boo detail, decorative edging and ample-sleeve silhouettes best seen at Bottega Veneta, Valentino and Max Mara.

INDIGO MOOD

Polina Sova wears Celine jacket €2,400; shirt €990; jeans €550

High-low styling cues abide as Parisian chic finds new expression thanks to Hedi Slimane at Celine. Totems of French style like a bouclé tweed jacket partner perfectly with well-cut love-worn jeans.

Add a Victorian collar blouse and call it post-pandemic preppy or waist-up dressing in the Zoom-approved era.

BACK TO BUSINESS

Emmanuelle Lacou wears Givenchy: clasped wool jacket €1990; trousers €890; bag €1490

As for buzzwords, the emerging ‘hybrid’ work model is fast reinventing the 9-5 dress code. Tailoring co-ordinates loosen as restrictions ease and we find ourselves back, in some capacity, to the office. Mismatched and sporting separates in quieter neutrals figure once more at Victoria Beckham while functionally minimalist suits at Givenchy and Bottega Veneta get the job done.

BIG BIRD ENERGY

Ami Jackson wears: Khaite coat €2,690; Bottega Veneta boots €1390

Not that it’s all work and no play. The statement coat remains true to its name as elevated outerwear serves big bird energy. Alberta Ferretti’s super-curly shearling longline coat offered exaggerated elegance while Khaite’s mid-calf emerald beauty served uptown New York vibes with its detachable faux fur collar.

COLOUR ME HAPPY

When it comes to colour, there is a clear dichotomy. The ‘bolder is better’ memo endorses visual impact with kaleidoscopic brights while palette-cleansing cream and failsafe black, when worn head-to-toe, allude to fresh starts.

Speaking of which, Brown Thomas, Cork has a lot to celebrate. Contemporary labels Anine Bing, Magali Pascal, Viktoria & Woods, CeliaB and Free People assume Leeside residency alongside the new Shoe Rooms with collections from JW Anderson, Chloe, Off White and Magda Butrym.

If there was any time to find a new fashion footing, it’s now.