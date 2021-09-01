Trench Mentality: nine ways to wear autumnal trenchcoats

Wed, 01 Sep, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Ironically, the origin story of the humble trench coat isn’t without strife. 

Harking back to World War I, its heritage is strongly contested by British brands Burberry and Aquascutum. 

Despite the stand-off, the original cotton-gabardine garment became synonymous with gender-fluid dress codes thanks to silver screen movie stars like Katharine Hepburn and Marlene Dietrich who popularised the look. 

As for the storm flaps, neck straps and wrist buckles, we don’t mind who created them. We’re just glad to have them. 

Cue nine cover-ups you’ll never want to take off.

GET THE LOOK:

Tommy x Romeo combo trench, Tommy Hilfiger, €690 

Barbour International ‘Beveridge’ waterproof trench coat, Arnotts, €290 

Weekend Max Mara ‘Nurra’ trench coat, Brown Thomas, €685 

Paul Smith check cotton trench coat, Zalando, €1420 

‘Romain’ leather high shine trench coat, L.K.Bennett, €1755 

Double flap trench coat, River Island, €134 

BA&SH ‘Fauve’ leopard-print cotton trench coat, The Outnet, was €461; now €198 

Alice + Olivia ‘Timpson’ check twill trench coat, The Outnet, was €1,016; now €304 

STYLE NOTES:

  • HELLO, GILET: Detachable sleeves and lower section makes the Tommy x Romeo trench coat a cost-per-wear win.
  • WEATHER WITH YOU: Embrace those ‘grand soft days’ with a waxed trench by heritage brand Barbour for seasonless style.
  • MAXIMALISM: Be seen for the right reasons in L.K.Bennett’s high gloss leather iterations or BA&SH’s full-length animal print from BA&SH.
  • DO DETAIL: Double collars, pronounced storm flaps, wrist ties and contrast panelling convert a classic to a collector’s item.

