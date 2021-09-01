Trench Mentality: nine ways to wear autumnal trenchcoats

Take the war out of your wardrobe with this sartorial staple.
Ironically, the origin story of the humble trench coat isn’t without strife.
Harking back to World War I, its heritage is strongly contested by British brands Burberry and Aquascutum.
Despite the stand-off, the original cotton-gabardine garment became synonymous with gender-fluid dress codes thanks to silver screen movie stars like Katharine Hepburn and Marlene Dietrich who popularised the look.
As for the storm flaps, neck straps and wrist buckles, we don’t mind who created them. We’re just glad to have them.
Cue nine cover-ups you’ll never want to take off.
Tommy x Romeo combo trench, Tommy Hilfiger, €690
Barbour International ‘Beveridge’ waterproof trench coat, Arnotts, €290
Weekend Max Mara ‘Nurra’ trench coat, Brown Thomas, €685
Paul Smith check cotton trench coat, Zalando, €1420
‘Romain’ leather high shine trench coat, L.K.Bennett, €1755
Double flap trench coat, River Island, €134
BA&SH ‘Fauve’ leopard-print cotton trench coat, The Outnet, was €461; now €198
Alice + Olivia ‘Timpson’ check twill trench coat, The Outnet, was €1,016; now €304
- HELLO, GILET: Detachable sleeves and lower section makes the Tommy x Romeo trench coat a cost-per-wear win.
- WEATHER WITH YOU: Embrace those ‘grand soft days’ with a waxed trench by heritage brand Barbour for seasonless style.
- MAXIMALISM: Be seen for the right reasons in L.K.Bennett’s high gloss leather iterations or BA&SH’s full-length animal print from BA&SH.
- DO DETAIL: Double collars, pronounced storm flaps, wrist ties and contrast panelling convert a classic to a collector’s item.