Gone up a size in Penneys this year? You're not the only one

A video by the current Miss Ireland showing an apparent sizing issue with shorts from Penneys has gone viral on Tiktok.

The clip, posted by Chelsea Farrell on the platform yesterday, shows the student comparing the sizes between five pairs of Penneys shorts all labelled as a size 12.

“I just wanted to come on and talk to you about something that my mam has noticed and I think is absolutely disgusting,” she said in the video, which has been viewed nearly 600,000 times.

“Can Penneys please explain to me why all of the size 12s are different? There’s a massive difference between them all.”

Farrell shows the shorts, four of which have tags on them, piled on top of each other, with every pair appearing to be a different width.

She says that the pair of shorts bought last year fit her mother perfectly, and are “true to size”, while the newer shorts are much smaller.

“Every pair of shorts here is a size 12 from Penneys. Four are a denim short, mid-rise, the exact same one and this one at the back is one from last year,” says as she points to the pile.

“That is not fair. The problem with this is that the people who were a size eight in Penneys last year and are now a size 12 or 14 in Penneys feel like they put on weight and it’s giving them a weight complex.”

People have been writing about their own issues with the retailer’s sizing online since the video was posted.

“I had a mental breakdown in Penneys because I couldn’t get into a 12 or 14, but fit into a 10 in Dunnes and New Look,” one Tiktok user commented.

“I’ve stopped shopping there for bottoms, I’m a size 14 but according to Penneys I’m an 18,” another user wrote.

Another commented: “Apparently I’m a size 12 according to Penneys when I'm a 6/8. Legit cried in my room.”

“Same with men's jeans, they are smaller than last year. Sometimes two pairs of the same jeans are different sizes," claimed another.

Chelsea and her mum. Picture: Chelsea Farrell.

"I know firsthand how something so small can have a huge impact on somebody’s body confidence and self-esteem," she told the Irish Examiner.

"I wanted to highlight to people that the problem is with Penneys' sizing, and not that you’ve put on weight, or went up four dress sizes. So many people have been affected by this, and at a time when people are so body-conscious as it is, something like this can be extremely damaging

"The size you need is not a reflection of the size you are, so don’t let it dishearten you or knock your confidence. Regardless of the price people are paying, if you’re a size 12 and you buy a size 12, it should fit."