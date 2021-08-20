The hilarious debate sparked after a Mayo man was charged for salt and vinegar at a chipper

'This isn’t the Ireland Michael Collins fought for anyways that’s for sure'
The hilarious debate sparked after a Mayo man was charged for salt and vinegar at a chipper

An Irish Tiktok user has gone viral after being charged 70 cents for salt and vinegar at a takeaway. Picture: Sasko Lazarov.

Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 15:14
Martha Brennan

There is a very heated debate currently happening over on Irish TikTok, after an unhappy chip shop customer posted a hilarious video telling users about how he was charged 70 cents for salt and vinegar at a Co Mayo takeaway.

“I’m just after going into a chipper and I got a bageen of chips for myself - and it’s not often I get a bageen of chips,” user @3bucksleft_2 told the camera.

“But it’ll be the last time I get a bag of chips in this place. They asked me did I want salt and vinegar and I said yeah, of course I do. And they charged for the salt and vinegar.

“Now I’ve ever looked into a pound in my life...but this isn’t the Ireland Michael Collins fought for anyways that’s for sure.” 

Since the video was posted yesterday, it’s been viewed over 227k times and liked by over 26,000 people, who have started sharing their own stories of crazy extra charges in restaurants.

One user wrote of a similar experience, where the restaurant they were at charged for the vinegar and not the salt, while another wrote about getting charged for sprinkles at an ice cream shop, a common annoyance in Irish stores nowadays.

The most shocking comment probably goes to a user named Laura, however, who was recently charged for a jug of water in a restaurant.

“That’s not that bad,” she replied under the video. “I got charged for the jug of water that was on the table at a restaurant recently.”

“In a bog-standard eatery I had a full Irish breakfast and asked for some extra bread and was charged €2 for two soggy slices,” another commented.

Other hidden charges experienced include extra money for cheese on a burger, a cost for extra hot water when ordering tea at a restaurant, and, of course, fees for ketchup at fast-food franchises, which some have been charged up to €1 for.

While many users are asking for the takeaway to be named and shamed, there is truth in one comment: “Would never happen in Cork.” 

Or would it?  

