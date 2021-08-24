The Skin Nerd: How often should we be showering?

If you are up to date on your celebrity stories, you may have heard that Jake Gyllenhaal thinks that bathing is not as important as he once thought. Surprisingly, many other celebrities have come out supporting his theory.

No matter what you think from a hygiene perspective, let’s talk about the effects shower frequency can have on the skin.

As you may know, our skin creates factors that work to hydrate and protect it — such as its natural moisturising factor and a protective, waterproof coating of sebum (aka oil). These natural compounds work to stop our skin from drying out, which can cause discomfort, flaking and itching.

Sebum also transports antioxidants to the skin to protect it from the external aggressors we encounter daily — such as secondhand smoke and other forms of pollution.

For some humans, such as those who experience psoriasis, eczema or very dry skin, showering every other day may allow them to hold on to as much lovely moisturising sebum as they can.

The actual issue may come down to how we’re showering rather than how often we’re showering. When we think about the type of shower we would like, it’s often a very hot, very steamy shower with a hyper-fragrant body wash that makes us feel like we’re at the spa. Unfortunately, this dream shower scenario may actually contribute to skin dehydration, irritation and damage to our skin’s barrier, its protective layer.

Hot water can wash away the fats and oils that keep our skin moisturised and feeling comfortable, so opting for a cooler, shorter shower is certainly better for your skin.

Not all fragranced body washes are damaging to your skin — what you’re looking for first and foremost in a body wash is one that is pH neutral (approximately 4.5-5.5 on the pH scale) that doesn’t contain particularly skin-stripping ingredients, like high amounts of sulphates.

When it comes to body washes, I am for using your facial cleanser on your body, such as Neostrata’s PHA Restore Facial Cleanser (€29.30,theskinnerd.com), as they are often formulated to be gentler on the skin. Gallinée’s Cleansing Bar (€10, theskinnerd.com) is another great option, formulated with a skin-respectful pH — and plastic-free too.

If you find that your skin feels very dehydrated or dry no matter how short your showers are and how gentle your body wash is, it can be helpful to give it what it needs to maintain hydration from within. When it comes to supplements Advanced Nutrition Programme Skin Moisture Lock (€91.00, 60 capsules, theskinnerd.com) contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides, two components that your skin makes itself to promote hydration.

So, to close out, I do not think that you need to reduce how often you shower — especially when you take into consideration that large amounts of sweat being left on the skin can irritate it.

However, resist the temptation to stay in the shower for longer than you need to and while your skin is damp, apply a nourishing body moisturiser to keep your skin feeling supple and give it back what it needs post-cleanse.

Nerdie Pick

Image Vital C Hydrating Overnight Masque.

Vitamin C is a hero antioxidant that’s unrivalled in its abilities to reveal a glow in dull, lacklustre skin.

Image’s Vital C Hydrating Overnight Masque contains tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate, a stable form of vitamin C, which boosts the production of collagen — a structural protein that gives skin its bounce and “snap”.

The overnight masque also contains blue-green algae extract, which helps to smooth the skin, and sodium hyaluronate, a form of hyaluronic acid, to draw moisture to the skin. I would recommend using a cherry-sized amount of the product 2-3 times a week for best results.

IMAGE Vital C Hydrating Overnight Masque (€62, theskinnerd.com)