Mini-Me: ten ways to wear a mini-skirt

We can’t deny our love for the midi, but a little something has caught our eye. 
Mini-Me: ten ways to wear a mini-skirt

Let rising hemlines ignite the shock factor in electric pink, as seen at Rotate Birger Christensen.

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Small yet mighty, the mini is making a sartorial impact, sparking us to raise our hemlines in a bid to get leggy with it. 

From the shift dress to the A-line skirt the mini has you covered – well above the knee at least.

Let rising hemlines ignite the shock factor in electric pink, as seen at Rotate Birger Christensen.
Let rising hemlines ignite the shock factor in electric pink, as seen at Rotate Birger Christensen.

Get The Look: Let rising hemlines ignite the shock factor in electric pink, as seen at Rotate Birger Christensen.

Floral Dress, €295, Cobbler's Lane
Floral Dress, €295, Cobbler's Lane

#ieloves - Garden Of Eden: Cherry pick the perennial floral dress for a pretty feminine style, €295, Cobbler’s Lane.

Navy Skirt, €89.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Navy Skirt, €89.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Ultimate Utility: Simple yet effective, a navy mini skirt is a staple that will see you through every season, €89.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Cut-out White Mini Dress, €28, Boohoo
Cut-out White Mini Dress, €28, Boohoo

Cutting Edge: Make the white dress stand out from the crowd with a trend-worthy cutout design, €28, Boohoo.

Print Skirt, €450, Emilio Pucci
Print Skirt, €450, Emilio Pucci

Groovy Baby: Inject some quirky Austin Power awesomeness into your summer look, €450, Emilio Pucci at Net-A-Porter.

Dotted Dress, €285, The Kooples
Dotted Dress, €285, The Kooples

Dot-To-Dot: Join the dots to complete your summer style in magical monochrome, €285, The Kooples.

Denima Pinafore Dress, €67, Fatface
Denima Pinafore Dress, €67, Fatface

Denim Daze: Swap the dungarees for a denim pinafore for an easy and fun look, €67, FatFace.

Metallic Dress, €39.95, Zara
Metallic Dress, €39.95, Zara

Metallic Taste: Let your inner vixen slip through in glistening metallic, €39.95, Zara.

Pink Skater Dress, €75, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland
Pink Skater Dress, €75, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland

Skater Girl: Take the edge off in feminine pink lace, €75, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.

Print Skirt, €215, Ganni
Print Skirt, €215, Ganni

Print Off: It may be mini but this animal print skirt has plenty of sartorial bite, €215, Ganni.

Read More

Beige isn't boring: Nine neutral pieces to make you stand out from the crowd

More in this section

Beige isn't boring: Nine neutral pieces to make you stand out from the crowd Beige isn't boring: Nine neutral pieces to make you stand out from the crowd
Bargain Hunter: €5 school gear, half-price firepits, and activewear sales Bargain Hunter: €5 school gear, half-price firepits, and activewear sales
Molecular Structure The Skin Nerd: Which acids should you use?
Mini-Me: ten ways to wear a mini-skirt

Meet the former A&E nurse who created a kids' fashion business from her spare bedroom

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices