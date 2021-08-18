Mini-Me: ten ways to wear a mini-skirt

Small yet mighty, the mini is making a sartorial impact, sparking us to raise our hemlines in a bid to get leggy with it.
From the shift dress to the A-line skirt the mini has you covered – well above the knee at least.
Let rising hemlines ignite the shock factor in electric pink, as seen at Rotate Birger Christensen.
#ieloves - Garden Of Eden: Cherry pick the perennial floral dress for a pretty feminine style, €295, Cobbler’s Lane.
Ultimate Utility: Simple yet effective, a navy mini skirt is a staple that will see you through every season, €89.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Cutting Edge: Make the white dress stand out from the crowd with a trend-worthy cutout design, €28, Boohoo.
Groovy Baby: Inject some quirky Austin Power awesomeness into your summer look, €450, Emilio Pucci at Net-A-Porter.
Dot-To-Dot: Join the dots to complete your summer style in magical monochrome, €285, The Kooples.
Denim Daze: Swap the dungarees for a denim pinafore for an easy and fun look, €67, FatFace.
Metallic Taste: Let your inner vixen slip through in glistening metallic, €39.95, Zara.
Skater Girl: Take the edge off in feminine pink lace, €75, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.
It may be mini but this animal print skirt has plenty of sartorial bite, €215, Ganni.