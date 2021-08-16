Bargain Hunter: €5 school gear, half-price firepits, and activewear sales

Get seasonal

Autumn is coming - and fast. Fortunately, the shops are way ahead of us, with Penneys recently releasing a gorgeous new range of co-ords in a low-key beige and black colour palette. Think breezy midi-skirts, puffed sleeved dresses, and plaid minis from just €8.

If you’re starting any back-to-school shopping, you’ll also find some bits for the kids in Penneys’ aisles. Look out for €12 backpacks and windbreaker jackets from €18.

Lidl also brought out its €5 school uniform bundle last week. Find €1 sweatshirts, €2 polos and trousers, and leather school shoes for €6.99 in the middle aisles now. From today, you can also nab lunch boxes, copybooks, and other supplies from €2.79.

‘Do Good’ at TK Maxx

Find a stunning range of weaved homeware at TK Maxx now.

A bright new collection of Ugandan homeware has just landed in TK Maxx stores across Ireland. The range of handcrafted baskets was created by local female traders in the country's Rwenzori region using traditional weaving techniques as part of the retailers' Sustainable Trade Programme.

Not only are the pieces a bargain at €9.99 and up, but the income received by the weavers from the sale of two baskets will also help pay for a child’s full school term.

Reduce, reuse

Mother Reusable's bottles keep drinks hot or cold for up to 24 hours.

As school returns, save on those plastic water bottles and invest in a solid leak-proof reusable like Mother Reusables' new limited-edition giraffe themed ‘Leaf Freak’ thermal bottle (€26). The bright colour and fun design are sure to encourage hydration, and the stainless steel and copper lining keeps drinks hot or cold for up to 24 hours. Bonus: For every bottle sold, Mother Reusables will donate €1.50 to Born Free wildlife conservation charity. Find on www.motherreusables.com or at Avoca, Joyce’s supermarkets, and Reuzi stores.

You can also save by buying reusable bathroom products, such as the reusable cotton buds (€11.25), makeup remover pads (€12.25) and from September 1, washable menstrual pads available on LastObject.ie. Simply rinse the swabs and make-up pads with soap and save between 1000 and 1750 of the usual one-use items from ending up in the bin. The menstrual pads can be washed in the machine with your usual laundry load.

Gym ready

Lululemon's first Munster location has just opened in Brown Thomas Cork. Picture: Gerard McCarthy.

Lululemon’s activewear isn’t the cheapest, but its loyal fanbase will be delighted to learn that the brand’s first Munster store has just opened in Brown Thomas Cork.

If you’d rather save on yoga gear as classes return, check out Irish brand GymGoddess, which is currently holding a clearance sale that includes leggings from €25. Powercut Clothing, another homegrown activewear brand, also has up to 60% off some of its range of sports bras, leggings, and zip-ups online. See www.powercutclothing.com and www.gymgoddessclothing.com.

When it comes to equipment, check out Lifestyle Sports’ 50% off sale and save up to 40% off MC Sports’ extended summer sale now.

Affordable but luxurious loungewear

Joanna Cooper's new loungewear line is affordable and luxurious. Picture: Coops The Label.

Joanna Cooper’s highly anticipated loungewear line is here, with Coops The Label premiering online last week. The four items currently on sale are much cheaper than anticipated and include ‘the cami’ backless bralette (€25), ‘the plunge’ lifting top (€35), ‘the short’ booty shorts (€25), and ‘the thong’ (€12).

All items are curve-friendly and are made with double-lined ribbed cotton and lycra.

Sale time

Find 50% off garden furniture at McD's.

McD’s garden specialists Galway currently has up to 50% off items on its website, including 30% off its 12ft trampoline (€249.99), 33% off its 3-in-1 metal firepit, which can also act as an ice bucket and barbecue (€199.99), and 50% of its three-piece outdoor sofa set (€199.99). Nationwide delivery available. See more at www.mcds.ie.

Other sales to look out for this week include 70% off at disealoutlet.ie, up to €30 off scarves and throws at johnhanly.com, new clearance stock at littlewoodsireland.ie and Harvey Norman, and up to 50% off clothing on Asos and H&M.