The Weekly Shop: Sales at Asos, Home Store + More, and €5 school uniforms

Stock up on cheap seltzers

White Claw fans will be pleased to know that the hard seltzer craze has finally come to Lidl. The retailer is dropping its new Sunrise Hard Seltzer range just in time for the bank holiday weekend, with three 73 calorie flavours hitting shelves today. Nab the tangy cherry acai, refreshing lemon and lime, and fruity mango cans for €1.49 each now.

Get packing

To celebrate the return of international travel, Home Store + More has a half-price sale on all of its luggage items both in-store and online now. While you’re there don’t miss their mirror, wall clock, and garden furniture sale too. If stuck in a queue, log on to Elvery’s website to find their buy one get one half price deal on all footwear, or take a look at Asos’ 80% off sale. The deals await.

Go for a virtual peruse

The Kilkenny Store has a half price sale on to celebrate its new virtual reality store.

The Kilkenny Shop has gone full 2021, setting up a virtual reality shopping experience so that customers can browse the store from their couches. It comes at the perfect time, with the retailer’s newest collection, featuring items from Powercut Clothing, Flowstate Yoga, Skingredients, and Kennedy & Co, recently dropping. When you get there, find up to 50% off across the website.

Start the prep with €5 uniforms

Aldi's €5 back-to-school bundle is in store on Sunday.

If organisation is on your agenda this week, Aldi and Littlewoods should be your first stops for back-to-school stock. Aldi’s €5 school uniform bundle is back in stores this Sunday and the deal features a two-pack of girls or boys polo shirts for €1.99, a €1 sweatshirt and trousers (€1.99), or a pleated skirt (€1.99).

You’ll also be able to find pinafores (€7.99 for two), three packs of tights (€4.49), leather shoes (€6.99), lunch bags (€6.99), backpacks (€14.99) and P.E gear for less than €4 in the middle aisles.

Littlewoods has some great back-to-school gear if you’d rather shop online. You can find two packs of cardigans from €17, as well as three fitted collared shirts from €12. A range of Clarke’s shoes is also available, with measuring guides and home gauges available. Find out more at littlewoods.ie

Get indoor dining ready

With somewhere to actually go in the evenings, we’re all looking to buy a few new bits. Dunnes Stores has a new collection in-store and online, featuring flowing midi skirts, bright embroidered tops, and cute spotted midi dresses all for €25 and under.

Wexford studio Cobbler’s Lane also recently released its Blossom collection, inspired by Ireland’s summer nature. Monica Walsh’s pieces are one-off vintage designs inspired by 60s and 70s fashion and she is currently holding a sale on cobblerslane.com. Bonus: sign up for the mailing list to nab 10% off your order.

Treat yourself clean

Glow Circle is a small Irish retailer with big concerns for the planet. Find 20% off until Sunday.

Right as our social lives started to amp up, Carter Beauty’s Miracle Measure Foundation won a big prize at the Global Green Beauty awards, walking away with a bronze medal for the best cruelty-free beauty product. It’s the second award for the foundation which, at €14.95, is a bargain compared to most award-winning make-up products. And you can head to your local pharmacy to find it.

If there are other items on your list that need post-lockdown updates, take a look at glowcircle.ie. Glow Circle is a small Irish company that specialises in clean skincare and wellness products. Think nourishing cleansing oils, superfood facial oils, and relaxing pillow mists. All for 20% until Sunday. New customers can also get 15% off their first purchase at any time, as well as free samples and a skin guide.