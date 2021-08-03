The Skin Nerd: Your morning skincare routine on staycation

Let’s not forget about your body! Of course, active body washes and serum lotions aren’t a necessity on holiday, but your broad-spectrum SPF definitely is.
The Avene Very High Protection Sports Fluid SPF50+ is great if you’re planning on being active during your staycation – I'm thinking you might be hiking, swimming and exploring. The product is sweat and water-resistant, but you should still reapply the SPF every two hours and immediately after swimming and excessive sweating.
Avene Very High Protection Sports Fluid SPF50+ (€22, theskinnerd.com)