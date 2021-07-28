Staycation style: What to wear on your laethanta saoire this summer, in sun or showers

There’s no place like home.
Counting on good weather while staycationing is cavalier at best. Sure, we may have experienced one doozy of a heatwave but Irish soil always demands a more measured approach. A waterproof jacket, tote bag, and ample sense of humour are recommended staples. Should the weather conspire to bless you with its bounty, you can safely repatriate The Child of Prague from your mála. In the meantime, enjoy the countryside, city walks and sea breezes. Need some inspo? We’ve got eleven ways to holiday at home in style.
Jill & Gill, €120
Stable of Ireland, €195
Sock Co Op, €9.95
FitFlop, €120
Crann, €79
Manley, €350
Peelo, €265
Ember and Earth, was €149; now €119
Stable of Ireland, €75
Susannagh Grogan, €260
Dress, €350; top, €199, Manley
- Meet the Irish climate halfway with a limited-edition colour-block raincoat from Ember & Earth. Warning: once they’re gone, they’re gone!
- Upgrade your summer shorts and skirts with a leather iteration. We’re fond of Manley’s dungaree beauties: perfect with sneakers, wellies or flatform loafers.
- Summer festivals may feel like a distant memory but wellies are forever. Wear yours with a smock mini dress and leather jacket for outdoorsy dressing.
- Add some swag to your sweatshirt game with a conversation starter from Irish creative duo Jill & Gill.