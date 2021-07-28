Staycation style: What to wear on your laethanta saoire this summer, in sun or showers

Never let the forecast get in the way of a good holiday
‘Parker’ leather dungaree dress, €350; ‘Alexa’ top, €199, Manley

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 08:03
Annmarie O’Connor

There’s no place like home.

Counting on good weather while staycationing is cavalier at best. Sure, we may have experienced one doozy of a heatwave but Irish soil always demands a more measured approach. A waterproof jacket, tote bag, and ample sense of humour are recommended staples. Should the weather conspire to bless you with its bounty, you can safely repatriate The Child of Prague from your mála. In the meantime, enjoy the countryside, city walks and sea breezes. Need some inspo? We’ve got eleven ways to holiday at home in style.

 ‘Obsessive’ sweater

Natural Donegal Aran jumper

Dingle ‘Funghie’ socks

‘Wonderwelly’ boots

‘Inchydoney’ sustainable sunglasses

‘Parker’ leather dungarees

Large leather tote

Limited Edition ‘Living Coral’ rain jacket

'Mulberry Pebble' Donegal handwoven tweed county cap

Geometric and khaki gift set

‘Parker’ leather dungaree dress and ‘Alexa’ top

STYLE NOTES:

  • TECHNICOLOUR DREAM COAT: Meet the Irish climate halfway with a limited-edition colour-block raincoat from Ember & Earth. Warning: once they’re gone, they’re gone!
  • LEATHER WEATHER: Upgrade your summer shorts and skirts with a leather iteration. We’re fond of Manley’s dungaree beauties: perfect with sneakers, wellies or flatform loafers.
  • FEET FIRST: Summer festivals may feel like a distant memory but wellies are forever. Wear yours with a smock mini dress and leather jacket for outdoorsy dressing.
  • LUXE LOUNGING: Add some swag to your sweatshirt game with a conversation starter from Irish creative duo Jill & Gill.

