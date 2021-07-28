Staycation style: What to wear on your laethanta saoire this summer, in sun or showers

There’s no place like home.

Counting on good weather while staycationing is cavalier at best. Sure, we may have experienced one doozy of a heatwave but Irish soil always demands a more measured approach. A waterproof jacket, tote bag, and ample sense of humour are recommended staples. Should the weather conspire to bless you with its bounty, you can safely repatriate The Child of Prague from your mála. In the meantime, enjoy the countryside, city walks and sea breezes. Need some inspo? We’ve got eleven ways to holiday at home in style.