Step it up: It’s time for the summer sandal

The warm weather requires a need to show off those pretty manicured toes. It’s time for the summer sandal to step in as you’re go-to footwear of choice for the sizzling weeks ahead. Choose styles from the classic wedge to comfy sliders when stepping out this summer - putting your best foot forward has never looked so good.
We might not be dancing at the disco but that doesn’t mean you can’t shine like one, €39.95, Zara.
Looking for simple yet chic? These woven sliders will walk you through the summer season, €135, Cos.
No summer wardrobe would be complete without a neutral wedge sandal, €89, & Other Stories.
Let your feet do all the sartorial talking with these chunky rubber sandals, €195, Ganni.
Upgrade the everyday sandal with boho-inspired embellishment, €42, Joe Browns at Simply Be.
Love the ease of wearing trainers? Choose the classic Converse for stylish comfort, €85, Net-A-Porter.
Go for gold and let your summer style glisten in metallic, €54.99, TK Maxx.
Add the sophistication of the loafer to your favourite slider style, €43, River Island.
Don’t get yourself in a style knot. Instead step out in the season’s must-have look, €119, Uterqüe.