Step it up: It’s time for the summer sandal

The warm weather requires a need to show off those pretty manicured toes. It’s time for the summer sandal to step in as you’re go-to footwear of choice for the sizzling weeks ahead. Choose styles from the classic wedge to comfy sliders when stepping out this summer - putting your best foot forward has never looked so good.

Disco Fever

Purple Platforms, €39.95.

We might not be dancing at the disco but that doesn’t mean you can’t shine like one, €39.95, Zara.

Weave A Tale

Woven Sandals, €135, Cos.

Looking for simple yet chic? These woven sliders will walk you through the summer season, €135, Cos.

Neutral Ground

Espadrille Wedges, €89, & Other Stories.

No summer wardrobe would be complete without a neutral wedge sandal, €89, & Other Stories.

Say It Loud

Rubber Sandals, €195, Ganni.

Let your feet do all the sartorial talking with these chunky rubber sandals, €195, Ganni.

#ieloves: Highly Decorated

Embellished Platform, €42, Joe Browns at Simply Be.

Upgrade the everyday sandal with boho-inspired embellishment, €42, Joe Browns at Simply Be.

Con Air

Converse Trainers, €85, Converse at Net-A-Porter.

Love the ease of wearing trainers? Choose the classic Converse for stylish comfort, €85, Net-A-Porter.

Gold Standard

Gold Sandal, €54.99, TK Maxx.

Go for gold and let your summer style glisten in metallic, €54.99, TK Maxx.

Slide In

Loafer Sliders, €43, River Island.

Add the sophistication of the loafer to your favourite slider style, €43, River Island.

In Knots

Braided Heels, €119, Uterque.

Don’t get yourself in a style knot. Instead step out in the season’s must-have look, €119, Uterqüe.