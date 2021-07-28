Step it up: It’s time for the summer sandal

These stylish sandals are perfect for summer nights out
Step it up: It’s time for the summer sandal

Keep things cool and neutral with gladiator style sandals as seen at Arket.

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Byrnes

The warm weather requires a need to show off those pretty manicured toes. It’s time for the summer sandal to step in as you’re go-to footwear of choice for the sizzling weeks ahead. Choose styles from the classic wedge to comfy sliders when stepping out this summer - putting your best foot forward has never looked so good.

Disco Fever

Purple Platforms, €39.95.
Purple Platforms, €39.95.

We might not be dancing at the disco but that doesn’t mean you can’t shine like one, €39.95, Zara.

Weave A Tale

Woven Sandals, €135, Cos.
Woven Sandals, €135, Cos.

Looking for simple yet chic? These woven sliders will walk you through the summer season, €135, Cos.

Neutral Ground

Espadrille Wedges, €89, &amp; Other Stories.
Espadrille Wedges, €89, & Other Stories.

No summer wardrobe would be complete without a neutral wedge sandal, €89, & Other Stories.

Say It Loud

Rubber Sandals, €195, Ganni.
Rubber Sandals, €195, Ganni.

Let your feet do all the sartorial talking with these chunky rubber sandals, €195, Ganni.

#ieloves: Highly Decorated

Embellished Platform, €42, Joe Browns at Simply Be.
Embellished Platform, €42, Joe Browns at Simply Be.

Upgrade the everyday sandal with boho-inspired embellishment, €42, Joe Browns at Simply Be.

Con Air

Converse Trainers, €85, Converse at Net-A-Porter.
Converse Trainers, €85, Converse at Net-A-Porter.

Love the ease of wearing trainers? Choose the classic Converse for stylish comfort, €85, Net-A-Porter.

Gold Standard 

Gold Sandal, €54.99, TK Maxx.
Gold Sandal, €54.99, TK Maxx.

Go for gold and let your summer style glisten in metallic, €54.99, TK Maxx.

Slide In

Loafer Sliders, €43, River Island.
Loafer Sliders, €43, River Island.

Add the sophistication of the loafer to your favourite slider style, €43, River Island.

In Knots

Braided Heels, €119, Uterque.
Braided Heels, €119, Uterque.

Don’t get yourself in a style knot. Instead step out in the season’s must-have look, €119, Uterqüe.

Read More

Beat the heat in these stylish swimwear essentials

More in this section

Get Shirty: ten ways to rock a shirt-dress Get Shirty: ten ways to rock a shirt-dress
Ten ways to shake your wardrobe up for long summer nights Ten ways to shake your wardrobe up for long summer nights
Magic anti-aging cream.Applying the cream The Skin Nerd: Peptides are the answer to plumper skin
#iestyle
Step it up: It’s time for the summer sandal

Where Stefanie Preissner nabbed her €45 wedding dress

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices