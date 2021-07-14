Beat the heat in these stylish swimwear essentials

Get The Look: As temperatures rise beat the heat with swimwear in soft pastel shades, as seen at Pretty Little Thing.

Wed, 14 Jul, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

We may not be gracing the shores of the Amalfi coast this summer, but that doesn’t mean our staycation beach style has to suffer. Whether your beachside pursuits include paddle-boarding, sea swimming or simply catching some rays, things on the sartorial side are about to heat up. From bikinis to accessories, your summer beach style will be sizzling hot.

Citrus Hit

Swimsuit, €89, Samsoe Samsoe at Zalando
Swimsuit, €89, Samsoe Samsoe at Zalando

Bring some zest appeal to the sandy dunes of the Irish coast, €89, Samsøe Samsøe at Zalando.

Between The Lines

Longsleeve stripe bikini top, €54.90, and highwaist stripe bikini bottoms €49.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Longsleeve stripe bikini top, €54.90, and highwaist stripe bikini bottoms €49.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Ease into the Irish swimsuit season with a long-sleeved bikini top for extra cover, Top €54.90, Bottom, €49.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Ray Of Light

Beach Cover up Dress, €49, Cos
Beach Cover up Dress, €49, Cos

To offset any looming clouds choose sunnier shades for your beach attire, €49, Cos.

#ieloves: Summer Crush

Crushed Velvet Swimsuit, €230, Mona Swims at Brown Thomas
Crushed Velvet Swimsuit, €230, Mona Swims at Brown Thomas

Enjoy the luxurious feel of crushed velvet while basking in the summer sun, €230, Mona Swims at Brown Thomas.

Buckets Of Style

Bucket Hat, €29, &amp; Other Stories
Bucket Hat, €29, & Other Stories

Throw it back to the 90s for festival sun hat vibes, €29, & Other Stories.

Spanish Steps

Espadrille Sandal, €80, Arket
Espadrille Sandal, €80, Arket

Add some Mediterranean heat to your beach glam with a pair of Spanish espadrilles, €80, Arket.

Everything’s Rosie

Kaftan, €29.95, Zara
Kaftan, €29.95, Zara

Update the traditional kaftan with contemporary blush tones, €29.95, Zara.

In The Bag

Shopper Bag, €145, Bimba Y Lola
Shopper Bag, €145, Bimba Y Lola

Long days at the beach call for the ultimate carryall bag, €145, Bimba Y Lola.

Forget-Me-Not

Floral Bikini, Top, €2.50, Bottom, €2.50, Penneys
Floral Bikini, Top, €2.50, Bottom, €2.50, Penneys

You won’t be forgotten for all the right reasons in this dainty floral bikini, Top, €2.50, Bottom, €2.50, Penneys.

