Beat the heat in these stylish swimwear essentials

We may not be gracing the shores of the Amalfi coast this summer, but that doesn’t mean our staycation beach style has to suffer. Whether your beachside pursuits include paddle-boarding, sea swimming or simply catching some rays, things on the sartorial side are about to heat up. From bikinis to accessories, your summer beach style will be sizzling hot.
Bring some zest appeal to the sandy dunes of the Irish coast, €89, Samsøe Samsøe at Zalando.
Ease into the Irish swimsuit season with a long-sleeved bikini top for extra cover, Top €54.90, Bottom, €49.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
To offset any looming clouds choose sunnier shades for your beach attire, €49, Cos.
Enjoy the luxurious feel of crushed velvet while basking in the summer sun, €230, Mona Swims at Brown Thomas.
Throw it back to the 90s for festival sun hat vibes, €29, & Other Stories.
Add some Mediterranean heat to your beach glam with a pair of Spanish espadrilles, €80, Arket.
Update the traditional kaftan with contemporary blush tones, €29.95, Zara.
Long days at the beach call for the ultimate carryall bag, €145, Bimba Y Lola.
You won’t be forgotten for all the right reasons in this dainty floral bikini, Top, €2.50, Bottom, €2.50, Penneys.