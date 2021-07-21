Get Shirty: ten ways to rock a shirt-dress

The humble button-down gets a thumbs up in warmer weather
Button-up blessing: the humble shirt-dress is a versatile wardrobe edition

Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

The evolution of the shirting iterations is nothing new, but does it need to be? 

Unlike pirate, balloon and cold-shoulder styles, the classic shirt dress has stood the test of time. 

Simple in execution, even simpler to wear, its fuss-free status makes it a winner every year, every season. 

What’s more, we’ve found ten ways to wear them.

Find your feelgood favourites here.

GET THE LOOK:

‘Gillian’ Flouncy shirt dress in green daisy, Phoebe Grace, £295_ approx. €344.13
‘Gillian’ Flouncy shirt dress in green daisy, Phoebe Grace, £295; approx. €344.13

Itso Me, €119.95
InWear stripe short shirt dress, Itso Me, €119.95 

Kitri Studio, £145, approx. €169.13
‘Tara’ floral print shirt dress, Kitri Studio, £145; approx. €169.13

&amp; Other Stories, €59
Mini shirt dress, & Other Stories, €59

Toast, €185
‘Piccolo’ check linen dress, Toast, €185

Leather shirt dress, COS, €390
Leather shirt dress, COS, €390

Victoria Beckham, was €1710, now €855
Pleated shirt dress in abstract scarf print, Victoria Beckham, was €1,710; now €855

Holzweiler shirt dress, Zalando, €225
Holzweiler shirt dress, Zalando, €225

Printed shirt dress, Zara, €49.95
Printed shirt dress, Zara, €49.95 

Kitri Studio, £145, approx. €169.13
‘Rosie’ leopard print cotton midi dress, Kitri Studio, £145; approx. €169.13 

STYLE NOTES:

Wear unbuttoned to the waist over trousers. Add mules.

Segue into cooler months with a thin polo neck, blazer, and boots.

Wear open over a plain strappy dress. Add flat sandals and sunglasses.

Swap the dress belt for a raffia alternative. Add espadrille wedges and a wicker bag.

Family Notices