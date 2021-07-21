Get Shirty: ten ways to rock a shirt-dress

The evolution of the shirting iterations is nothing new, but does it need to be?
Unlike pirate, balloon and cold-shoulder styles, the classic shirt dress has stood the test of time.
Simple in execution, even simpler to wear, its fuss-free status makes it a winner every year, every season.
What’s more, we’ve found ten ways to wear them.
Find your feelgood favourites here.
‘Gillian’ Flouncy shirt dress in green daisy, Phoebe Grace, £295; approx. €344.13
InWear stripe short shirt dress, Itso Me, €119.95
‘Tara’ floral print shirt dress, Kitri Studio, £145; approx. €169.13
Mini shirt dress, & Other Stories, €59
‘Piccolo’ check linen dress, Toast, €185
Leather shirt dress, COS, €390
Pleated shirt dress in abstract scarf print, Victoria Beckham, was €1,710; now €855
Holzweiler shirt dress, Zalando, €225
Printed shirt dress, Zara, €49.95
‘Rosie’ leopard print cotton midi dress, Kitri Studio, £145; approx. €169.13
Wear unbuttoned to the waist over trousers. Add mules.
Segue into cooler months with a thin polo neck, blazer, and boots.
Wear open over a plain strappy dress. Add flat sandals and sunglasses.
Swap the dress belt for a raffia alternative. Add espadrille wedges and a wicker bag.