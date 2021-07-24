Weekend Loves: New Irish design, prickly plants and a kids' day out

Championing Irish design

Brown Thomas has recently launched their annual showcase that celebrates and supports the future of the country’s most compelling Irish design talent. Now in its eleventh year, CREATE champions a host of innovative, imaginative and emerging Irish design talent.

This year’s theme, Push for Progress, supports flourishing designers and the push for the progression of sustainable Irish design and craftsmanship. The installation, now available to view, will showcase the extraordinary work of 33 talented designers with 21 new CREATE designers across ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, millinery, jewellery, homeware, art and sculpture.

CREATE 2021 runs at Brown Thomas Dublin until Tuesday 17th August

The kids are alright

If you’re planning a day out and want to keep the kids entertained, based in Cork, Nano Nagle Place has developed three new trails for them to explore. The first, Saints and Sculpture, is a fun scavenger hunt for ages 3-8 of the statues in the garden with colouring and drawing activities.

The second, their Sustainability Trail for ages 8-15, was created in collaboration with Green Schools. The trail asks children to put on “sustainability goggles” and gets them thinking about how they can live greener lives. It also gives them DIY tips on fun ways to be green and asks them to create a Sound Map in the Contemplative Garden.

Finally, their Museum Activity Book trail invites children from 4 and up to explore the museum and learn about Nano Nagle, her schools in Cork city, 18th Century Cork and the work of the Presentation Sisters. The activity book has colouring, word searches and most importantly…stickers!

A brilliant beauty bargain

If you’re feeling like your skincare routine needs an overhaul before your summer holiday (staycation or otherwise), the No7 Beauty Vault has just landed and will be right up your street. It contains an amazing collection of No7 favourites from luxurious skincare to gorgeous makeup treats – perfect for some treat yourself indulgence.

From feeling instantly refreshed and re-energised with the Radiance+ Daily Exfoliating Cleanser, to adding a extra flush of colour to your cheeks with the No7 powder blusher, this pamper collection has everything you need to get you ready for the summer months.Only €38.00 but worth €153.00 – so you’re saving an amazing €115.00. Be quick as this is while stocks last!

The Beauty Vault is available instore at Boots and Boots.ie

Prickly Plants in Cork

This newly-opened gorgeous indoor plant shop in Cork is the brainchild of 20-year-old Vivienne, a student studying a Bachelor Degree in Music in the Cork School of Music MTU. Her indoor plant service Prickly Plants began in her little greenhouse on the family farm in Carrignavar. She has now branched out (pun intended) on her own and has been trading online for the past 10 months, with her first retail store opened in Waterfront Business Park, Little Island. As well as a varied plant selection, they also make and sell homemade Irish pots, crafted and coloured using Irish eco-cement and rainwater. Open every weekend 10am - 5pm, staff are also undertaking projects to support other businesses in the locality, including working with Popsicle's three brand new stores in Cork City, Cork Dental Care, Union Grind Cafe and the Garden Cafe.

An eye-opening collection

Chanel pride themselves with ultra-resistant, long-wearing products – which we really need with this heatwave – and on that note, they have created this new collection of long-wear products to allow women to go about their lives without worrying about whether their makeup can keep up.

The STYLO YEUX WATERPROOF eyeliner is now available in 14 shades (with 7 new) with hues that are universally flattering on every eye. It’s also resistant to humidity, water, and sebum, and doesn’t run or smudge (thankfully). Apply it along the upper lash line for a natural look, wear it as a kohl, or extend it in a gradually thickening line toward the outer corner of the eye for variety.

Then, their LE VOLUME DE CHANEL WATERPROOF mascara also makes lashes look longer and fuller. Another highlight is two new LES 4 OMBRES eyeshadow palettes – it’s a beautiful collection.

Available now

Sensitive skincare for baby and toddler

Everybody should know what they put on their skin and into the environment – that’s the philosophy behind the newest kind of conscious skincare to launch on Irish shores. Skin Sapiens has launched with the introduction of three skincare products created especially with babies and young children in mind.

The Skin Sapiens range is designed to clean, care and protect skin of all ages and skin types, even sensitive skin. There are three products for babies: a baby bath gel (€13.99), baby lotion (€14.99) and baby balm (€13.99), all perfect for the most delicate of skin. The full core range of products for adults will also be launching in the near future.