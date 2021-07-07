Jungle boogie: 13 ways to wear animal print

We’ve become creatures of habit during lockdown, especially when it comes to getting dressed. The prospect of emergence is not always a cakewalk. Fear not.
A hint of animal print is all that’s needed to roam the style jungle. A bag here; a scarf there. Before you know it, you’ll be roaring to get going.
On the prowl for something new? Check out our thirteen ways to unleash your wild side below.
1. Clouded leopard print jumpsuit, Whistles, €199
2. Floaty pleated midi dress, & Other Stories, €99
3. Printed denim detached collar, Ganni, €85
4. Rotate Birger Christensen ruched snake-print midi dress, The Outnet, was €205; now €92
5. Aligne zebra print dress, Zalando, €110
6. Printed cotton slip dress with cut lines, Ganni, €215
7. Miguelina ‘Pamela’ animal print cotton-poplin wide-leg trousers, The Outnet, was €501; now €250
8. Patchwork jumpsuit, Ganni, €325
9. Zebra print scarf, Uterqüe, was €59; now €39.95
10. Mini leopard print bucket hat, Whistles, €49
11. Recycled leather bag, Ganni, was €215; now €150
12. ‘Finn’ Velcro sandals, Whistles, €149
13. Just Cavalli stretch-mesh turtleneck top, The Outnet, was €246; now €110
Take a leopard print from fierce to feminine in a `40s style pleated tea dress from & Other Stories (€99).
New to the trend? Explore your wild side with thoughtful accessories like an animal print collar, scarf, shoe or hat.
Brave the style jungle with a spliced print (2-for-1!) or a classic iteration in an unexpected colourway.
A season-free jumpsuit makes a smart investment. Wear now with sandals and bare arms or later with a tissue-thin polo neck, light blazer, and heels.