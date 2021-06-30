PRODUCT WATCH: Cica skincare can help heal sunburn and more this summer

Sunburn is always better prevented than cured but we are especially eager to get outside this summer and accidents happen. Aloe vera gel is the traditional aftersun remedy but there is a whole product category inspired by Korean skincare that can heal the burn and more. 'Cica' is an abbreviation of the word 'cicatrisation' — the process of wound healing to produce scar tissue, usually itself a normal part of healing. Moisturisers, serums and masks with cica in their names can be helpful for many uncomfortable inflammatory skin issues, from rosacea and psoriasis to one-off sunburns and scrapes. Cica is frequently used synonymously with the herb centella asiatica, probably because so many (though not all) cica products contain this superstar ingredient.

I try to use some centella asiatica every day because calm skin just goes about its business better. Centella has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant elements including triterpenic acids and a family of saponins called centelloids. These are organic chemicals that fight off free-radical damage and reduce the oxidative stress skin goes through in a day. Centella is not just healing but moisturising to the top layer of skin. This hydration has an instant smoothing effect. If you are prone to redness or see pigmentation while your skin is healing then centella — and cica skincare with centella — is your friend. Aloe vera, panthenol, shea butter and oat extracts are all skin soothers to look out for in cica products. Fragrance and non-fatty alcohol are ingredients to avoid.