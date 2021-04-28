Stay sun-safe year-round with these non-goopy sun creams

Gwyneth Paltrow’s self-care advice often receives media criticism but an April Vogue.com video of her skincare routine drove some dermatologists to public objection. In this video, Gwyneth applies sun protection only “where the sun hits,” as one might do with bronzer, and says she is “not a slatherer".

Spreading confusing information about sun protection is serious. Goop, Gwyneth’s skincare brand, has since stated that her full application was cut. This contradicts Gwyneth’s words but it was Vogue.com’s responsibility to provide disclaimers. Neither she nor anyone else can recommend a beauty product better than broad-spectrum sun protection. It does more than protect you from 98% of all non-DNA related skin ageing (as impressive as that is), it can save your life.

Skin cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Ireland. You do not need to buy expensive protection. In my view, even the budget buys should cost less because they are essential healthcare. If you file a tax return in the Republic (which you can do even as a PAYE worker), you cannot claim relief for the UV protection of yourself or your children unless is it “prescribed, referred to or advised by a medical practitioner"., according to revenue.ie — but who sees a doctor about sun protection? And yet we are told (correctly) that we can’t be without it. Government health campaigns (like the National Skin Cancer Prevention Plan 2019-2022), or statements by the Chief Medical Officer on this subject do not count as advice or referrals, a Revenue representative told me. It is right that the State improves awareness, of course, but what people really cannot ignore if they want to stay safe are the products themselves. It is important not to equate UV radiation only with sunny days, it reaches us in daylight year-round and even when we are indoors or in cars, as UVA rays penetrate glass. You can claim for prescription sunglasses that protect the skin around the eyes, as well as your retinas.

Good suncare for the face and neck

Do not forget your ears, your neck or your hairline when applying suncare. These are good areas to remind the men in your life about, too — I know those in mine never think of them. US President Joe Biden wears Clinique for Men SPF21 Moisturiser, €34, at boots.ie, he said in 2014, though the Irish Skin Foundation recommends SPF30 or higher with a 5-star UVA rating for adults. President Biden might like to switch to Jack Black Oil-Free Sun Guard SPF 45, €19.99 at boots.ie. It is a Texan classic.

Bondi Sands SPF50 for Face, €9.99 at boots.ie, is a good choice for anyone who doesn’t wear makeup, as it is non-irritating and doesn’t leave a whitish film. Avène’s new Intense Protect 50, €22.50 at boots.ie, is one for multi-tasking (so all) parents, it protects against both blue and UV light and is baby-safe.

Remember that you need at least two ‘V-sign’ fingers’ length per application for the face alone. Keratin is no shield, melanoma can occur in the nail plates and on the scalp.

I am not a hat person, so protect my head with scarves like the beautiful Swamp Rose Silk Scarf, €180 at ciarasilke.com, which is hand illustrated and rolled by Galway designer Ciara Silke.

Good suncare for the body

Body size varies but skincancer.org recommends a shot glass-sized amount (two tbsps) of UV protection at least. If swimming or playing sports outdoors, remember that SPF can be resistant but never fully waterproof or sweatproof, so regular reapplication is still essential. Apply a layer 30 minutes before venturing out and every two hours thereafter. Fabric is better protection than skincare. Try wearing cotton gloves while driving and always wear a hat and gloves when gardening.

The makeup defence

Cosmetics companies must prove makeup is as protective as a broad-spectrum SPF50 cream to be allowed to give them same rating but it is unlikely that you apply as much of any makeup product as the advised amount of SPF. Plus, we use many application techniques that sheer makeup, from buffing with brushes to tissue-blotting. Layers give the best coverage, from SPF primer through to protective powder.

Many SPF moisturisers are great makeup bases, I love Dr Dennis Gross All Physical Lightweight Wrinkle Defence SPF30, €52 at cultbeauty.com, its zinc oxide is clear (this ingredient is typically bright white), and it is packed with antioxidants, including lingonberry, sea buckthorn and ferulic acid, though the UV filters are the best wrinkle defence.