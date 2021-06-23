Twelve ways to turn your wardrobe totally tropical

From palm leaves to pineapples, toucans to hibiscus flowers, `tis the season to channel those tropical island vibes.
Granted; Irish summers tend to be more Baltic than balmy; even more reason to indulge in the prints of paradise.
The great escape starts with the mind. Open up to a colourful and cacophonous summer.
Looking to bring the heat? Check out our twelve ways to go tropical.
‘White Cocoa’ forest jumpsuit, Farm Rio, €220
Printed jumpsuit, Zara, €49.95
Printed top with tie waist, Zara, €49.95
Crop ruffle top, Zara, €29.95
Sézane X G.Kero ‘Rayan’ Jumpsuit, Sézane, €145
‘Charlotte’ trousers, Stine Goya, €210
‘Amazonia Forest’ frilled sleeves shirt, Zalando, €135
‘The Silk Shirt’ - Leafy Tropics, Boden, €150
Embellished toucan earrings, Boden, €48
Farm Rio ruffle dress, Zalando, €236
Ivko tropical bomber jacket, Zalando, €169.95
Floral playsuit, River Island, €53
- Pair a tropical ruffled crop top with a high waist A-line skirt and espadrille wedges.
- Tame a tropical print with buttoned-up tailoring for a dialled down look.
- Tackled the trend with a one-and-done style solution like a tropical print jumpsuit or dress. Just add sandals.
- Too much? Try a low-impact earring or scarf instead.