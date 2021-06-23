Twelve ways to turn your wardrobe totally tropical

It might be rainy out, but you can bring the heat to any gathering with these bold and colourful all-over prints.
Twelve ways to turn your wardrobe totally tropical

Tropical popical: these bold and beautiful prints make for a summer statement

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 08:00
Annmarie O’Connor

From palm leaves to pineapples, toucans to hibiscus flowers, `tis the season to channel those tropical island vibes. 

Granted; Irish summers tend to be more Baltic than balmy; even more reason to indulge in the prints of paradise. 

The great escape starts with the mind. Open up to a colourful and cacophonous summer. 

Looking to bring the heat? Check out our twelve ways to go tropical.

THE LOOK:

‘White Cocoa’ forest jumpsuit, Farm Rio, €220
‘White Cocoa’ forest jumpsuit, Farm Rio, €220

‘White Cocoa’ forest jumpsuit, Farm Rio, €220 

Zara, €49.95
Zara, €49.95

Printed jumpsuit, Zara, €49.95 

Zara, €49.95
Zara, €49.95

Printed top with tie waist, Zara, €49.95 

Zara, €29.95
Zara, €29.95

Crop ruffle top, Zara, €29.95 

Sézane X G.Kero ‘Rayan’ Jumpsuit, Sézane
Sézane X G.Kero ‘Rayan’ Jumpsuit, Sézane

Sézane X G.Kero ‘Rayan’ Jumpsuit, Sézane, €145 

Stine Goya, €210
Stine Goya, €210

‘Charlotte’ trousers, Stine Goya, €210 

Zalando, €135
Zalando, €135

‘Amazonia Forest’ frilled sleeves shirt, Zalando, €135 

Boden, €150
Boden, €150

‘The Silk Shirt’ - Leafy Tropics, Boden, €150 

Boden, €48
Boden, €48

Embellished toucan earrings, Boden, €48 

Zalando, €236
Zalando, €236

Farm Rio ruffle dress, Zalando, €236 

Zalando, €169.95
Zalando, €169.95

Ivko tropical bomber jacket, Zalando, €169.95 

River Island, €53
River Island, €53

Floral playsuit, River Island, €53

STYLE NOTES:

  • Pair a tropical ruffled crop top with a high waist A-line skirt and espadrille wedges.
  • Tame a tropical print with buttoned-up tailoring for a dialled down look.
  • Tackled the trend with a one-and-done style solution like a tropical print jumpsuit or dress. Just add sandals.
  • Too much? Try a low-impact earring or scarf instead.

Read More

The most stylish coats to wear if you're dining outdoors this summer

More in this section

Furry flower girls, ring barkers, and dogs of honour: The new wedding VIPs Furry flower girls, ring barkers, and dogs of honour: The new wedding VIPs
Ten ways to dress your dapper dad on Sunday Ten ways to dress your dapper dad on Sunday
Mules, clogs and espadrilles: 12 ways to wear the anti-sandal Mules, clogs and espadrilles: 12 ways to wear the anti-sandal
#iestyle
Twelve ways to turn your wardrobe totally tropical

The most stylish coats to wear if you're dining outdoors this summer

READ NOW

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices