Don't let the weather ruin your social plans" combine fashion and function with these key pieces
The most stylish coats to wear if you're dining outdoors this summer

Grab your coat

Wed, 23 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

Since dining outdoors is the new going out-out, what we choose to wear on the outside, has never been so important. And let’s face it, there’s practicality too – we’re not always blessed with the balmiest weather. It’s time to make your outwear count. From muted trench coats to animal print, every sartorial taste is covered.

Get The Look

Dusty Trench at Tommy Hilfiger
Dusty Trench at Tommy Hilfiger

Dusty pink takes the utilitarian edge off the trusty trench making it a perfect summer staple, as seen at Tommy Hilfiger.

Fine Lines

Image 2 - Pinstripe Blazer, €429, Baum und Pferdgarten
Pinstripe Blazer, €429, Baum und Pferdgarten

Streamlined pinstripes add a feminine touch to a boyish style, €429, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Belt Up

Belted Blazer, €129.99, Selected Femme at Arnotts
Belted Blazer, €129.99, Selected Femme at Arnotts

A belt doesn’t just create the perfect silhouette – add an oversized pocket for hands-free convenience, €129.99, Selected Femme at Arnotts.

It’s Electrifying

Pink Denim Jacket, €200, Bimba Y Lola
Pink Denim Jacket, €200, Bimba Y Lola

An electric pink denim jacket is sure to make everyone wink in appreciation, €200, Bimba Y Lola.

On Mute

Khaki Trench, €39.95, Zara
Khaki Trench, €39.95, Zara

Keep things muted to allow for easy layering on those chilly nights, €39.95, Zara.

Top Of The Crop

Linton Tweed And Leather Mix Jacket, €585, Karen Millen
Linton Tweed And Leather Mix Jacket, €585, Karen Millen

Give tweed a sartorial edge by adding leather into the mix, €585, Linton X Karen Millen.

Sea Breeze

Blazer, €87, River Island
Blazer, €87, River Island

Oceanic hues make for a bigger and bolder statement just as the oversized blazer intended, €87, River Island.

Blooming Marvellous 

Floral Kimono, €235, Essentiel Antwerp
Floral Kimono, €235, Essentiel Antwerp

It’s time to bloom so wrap yourself in a floral kimono on balmy summer nights, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.

#ieloves: Wild One

Leopard Print Coat, €295, Ganni
Leopard Print Coat, €295, Ganni

For creating an instant bite to any look, leopard print remains a fashion favourite, €295, Ganni.

Shacked Up

Shacket, €39.99, New Look
Shacket, €39.99, New Look

A pastel checked shacket proves it can be hip to be square, €39.99, New Look.

