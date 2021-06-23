The most stylish coats to wear if you're dining outdoors this summer

Since dining outdoors is the new going out-out, what we choose to wear on the outside, has never been so important. And let’s face it, there’s practicality too – we’re not always blessed with the balmiest weather. It’s time to make your outwear count. From muted trench coats to animal print, every sartorial taste is covered.
Dusty pink takes the utilitarian edge off the trusty trench making it a perfect summer staple, as seen at Tommy Hilfiger.
Streamlined pinstripes add a feminine touch to a boyish style, €429, Baum Und Pferdgarten.
A belt doesn’t just create the perfect silhouette – add an oversized pocket for hands-free convenience, €129.99, Selected Femme at Arnotts.
An electric pink denim jacket is sure to make everyone wink in appreciation, €200, Bimba Y Lola.
Keep things muted to allow for easy layering on those chilly nights, €39.95, Zara.
Give tweed a sartorial edge by adding leather into the mix, €585, Linton X Karen Millen.
Oceanic hues make for a bigger and bolder statement just as the oversized blazer intended, €87, River Island.
It’s time to bloom so wrap yourself in a floral kimono on balmy summer nights, €235, Essentiel Antwerp.
For creating an instant bite to any look, leopard print remains a fashion favourite, €295, Ganni.
A pastel checked shacket proves it can be hip to be square, €39.99, New Look.