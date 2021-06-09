Ten ways to suit up for a city break this summer

As we wait for the freedom of the skies to open for us, staycations remain en vogue.
Strictly precision: simple and stylish for the city this summer

Wed, 09 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

This summer, why not look to a city break as an alternative getaway? 

Make the cobbled streets of Dublin, Galway or Cork your fashion runway, where those staple sartorial pieces can finally be put on show.

 A guest is seen wearing a brown blazer, beige top and blue jeans during New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Donell Woodson/Getty Images)
 A guest is seen wearing a brown blazer, beige top and blue jeans during New York Fashion Week on September 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Donell Woodson/Getty Images)

Get The Look: Make New York street style your fashion inspiration for a city break at home this summer.

Jeans, €165, The Kooples
Jeans, €165, The Kooples

Straight & Simple: In denim we trust - choose straight leg for optimum wear, €165, The Kooples.

White T-Shirt, €60, Jill &amp; Gill
White T-Shirt, €60, Jill & Gill

Artist’s Way: Let the white t-shirt reach iconic status by placing Frida front and centre, €60, Jill & Gill.

#ieloves - Hats Off: Actually, do as Jlo does while strutting the city streets and keep your fedora hat on, €21, Oxendales.

Dress, €22, Penneys
Dress, €22, Penneys

Garden Variety: Bring the garden party to the city with the perennial floral dress €22, Penneys.

Shorts, €69, Cos
Shorts, €69, Cos

The Big Short: An infusion of colour gives Bermuda shorts instant zest appeal, €69, Cos.

Green Piece: Super charge the blazer with an energising shot of grassy shades for a perfect city cover-up, €59.95, Zara.

Leather Espadrilles, €119, Uterque
Leather Espadrilles, €119, Uterque

Loafing Around: Can’t do heels? Opt for the understated glamour of an espadrille loafer instead, €119, Uterqüe.

Cami Top, €33, River Island
Cami Top, €33, River Island

Past Perfect: A ‘90s favourite the humble cami continues as a wardrobe staple taking you from day-to-night, €33, River Island.

Straw Crossbody, €49, &amp; Other Stories
Straw Crossbody, €49, & Other Stories

Clutching At Straws: Bring the beach to the city with a straw crossbody bag, €49, & Other Stories.

Ten ways to suit up for a city break this summer

In pictures: The best fashion moments from the Bafta TV Awards 2021

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

