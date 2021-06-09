Ten ways to suit up for a city break this summer

This summer, why not look to a city break as an alternative getaway?
Make the cobbled streets of Dublin, Galway or Cork your fashion runway, where those staple sartorial pieces can finally be put on show.
Make New York street style your fashion inspiration for a city break at home this summer.
In denim we trust - choose straight leg for optimum wear, €165, The Kooples.
Let the white t-shirt reach iconic status by placing Frida front and centre, €60, Jill & Gill.
Actually, do as Jlo does while strutting the city streets and keep your fedora hat on, €21, Oxendales.
Bring the garden party to the city with the perennial floral dress €22, Penneys.
An infusion of colour gives Bermuda shorts instant zest appeal, €69, Cos.
Super charge the blazer with an energising shot of grassy shades for a perfect city cover-up, €59.95, Zara.
Can’t do heels? Opt for the understated glamour of an espadrille loafer instead, €119, Uterqüe.
A ‘90s favourite the humble cami continues as a wardrobe staple taking you from day-to-night, €33, River Island.
Bring the beach to the city with a straw crossbody bag, €49, & Other Stories.