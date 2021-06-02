10 ways to experiment with colourful prints in your summer wardrobe

If fashion reflects society at large, then consider notice-me-prints its mirror. Whether a knee-jerk reflex after months of restrictions or a joy-soaked ode to dressing up, the message is clear. Play, experiment, test your limits or, indeed, surpass them.
You only get one life to wear what you want. Start now and be sure to turn up the volume!
Need some inspiration? How about ten ways to wear them?
Sézane, €100
Weekday, €60
Stine Goya, €320
Uterqüe, €99
Brown Thomas, €615
Plümo, €225.80
John Lewis, £150; approx. €174
Zara, €79.95
Susannagh Grogan, €250
Callas, €155
- Balance buoyant tropical prints with a tailored silhouette like Stine Goya’s shirt dress.
- We love Kemi Telford’s African spin on geometric prints, especially her whimsical skirts.
- Go from boho to bougie with the 2.0 spin on tie dye. Tip? Pare everything back and make the print the star of the show.
- Show your artistic side in a painterly iteration on summer-ready silk, linen or a soft knit.