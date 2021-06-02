10 ways to experiment with colourful prints in your summer wardrobe

There’s a definite pattern emerging…
Pare everything back and make the print the star of the show

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

If fashion reflects society at large, then consider notice-me-prints its mirror. Whether a knee-jerk reflex after months of restrictions or a joy-soaked ode to dressing up, the message is clear. Play, experiment, test your limits or, indeed, surpass them. 

You only get one life to wear what you want. Start now and be sure to turn up the volume! 

Need some inspiration? How about ten ways to wear them?

‘Doug’ kid mohair jumper

‘Doug’ kid mohair jumper, Sézane, €100
‘Doug’ kid mohair jumper, Sézane, €100

Sézane, €100 

 ‘Ace’ light blurred jeans

Weekday, €60
Weekday, €60

Weekday, €60 

 ‘Carli’ banana leaf dress

Stine Goya, €320
Stine Goya, €320

Stine Goya, €320 

Floral linen oversized blouse

Uterque, €99
Uterque, €99

Uterqüe, €99 

Dries Van Noten ‘Clive’ shirt

Brown Thomas, €615
Brown Thomas, €615

Brown Thomas, €615 

Kowtow ‘Mariette’ dress

Kowtow ‘Mariette’ dress, Plümo, €225.80
Kowtow ‘Mariette’ dress, Plümo, €225.80

Plümo, €225.80 

Kemi Telford geometric two panel midi skirt

John Lewis, £150; approx. €174
John Lewis, £150; approx. €174

John Lewis, £150; approx. €174 

Limited edition silk tie dye top

Zara, €79.95
Zara, €79.95

Zara, €79.95 

Geometric XL silk scarf square

Susannagh Grogan, €250
Susannagh Grogan, €250

Susannagh Grogan, €250 

Moki babouche ‘Majorca’ slides

Callas, €155
Callas, €155

Callas, €155 

STYLE NOTES:

  • Balance buoyant tropical prints with a tailored silhouette like Stine Goya’s shirt dress.
  • We love Kemi Telford’s African spin on geometric prints, especially her whimsical skirts.
  • Go from boho to bougie with the 2.0 spin on tie dye. Tip? Pare everything back and make the print the star of the show.
  • Show your artistic side in a painterly iteration on summer-ready silk, linen or a soft knit.

