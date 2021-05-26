10 fresh ways to wear gingham at your summer barbecues and picnics

If ever there were a fitting print for summer barbeques and park picnics, it’s gingham. Clean box checks; so fresh and carefree like Dorothy Gale and Grease sock hop dances.

Spoiler alert: It’s also the fabric that sparked an infamous shortage in France thanks to Bridget Bardot’s pink gingham wedding dress designed by Jacques Esterel in 1959. Don’t let history repeat itself. Box clever and claim yours before someone else does.