10 fresh ways to wear gingham at your summer barbecues and picnics

Channel your inner Dorothy Gale and look cool as a breeze in these prints
Gingham is the pattern of the summer

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

If ever there were a fitting print for summer barbeques and park picnics, it’s gingham. Clean box checks; so fresh and carefree like Dorothy Gale and Grease sock hop dances. 

Spoiler alert: It’s also the fabric that sparked an infamous shortage in France thanks to Bridget Bardot’s pink gingham wedding dress designed by Jacques Esterel in 1959. Don’t let history repeat itself. Box clever and claim yours before someone else does. 

Here are ten easy ways to wear it.

Patchwork dress

Uterqüe, €150
Peplum top

The Outnet, was €359; now €150
Gingham dress

Brown Thomas, €455
Gingham top 

Net-a-Porter, €300.09
‘Ifedayo’ check belted dress

Kemi Telford, £110 (approx. €127.76)
Gingham bucket hat

New Look, €9.99
Oversized gingham blazer

Zara, €59.95
Gingham ‘Vichy’ sandals

Mango, €49.99
Contrast gingham jumpsuit

Uterqüe, €139
Gingham pie crust collar blouse

New Look, €29.99
STYLE NOTES:

  • Brighten up that Zoom call with a bright gingham top like Victoria Beckham’s orange bow beauty.
  • Clash monochrome gingham and houndstooth prints for visual impact.
  • Opt for gingham panelling, cuffs or hems for a nod to the trend.
  • Layer a peplum gingham top over a white shirt or underpinning for chic coverage.

Family Notices