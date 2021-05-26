10 fresh ways to wear gingham at your summer barbecues and picnics

If ever there were a fitting print for summer barbeques and park picnics, it’s gingham. Clean box checks; so fresh and carefree like Dorothy Gale and Grease sock hop dances.
Spoiler alert: It’s also the fabric that sparked an infamous shortage in France thanks to Bridget Bardot’s pink gingham wedding dress designed by Jacques Esterel in 1959. Don’t let history repeat itself. Box clever and claim yours before someone else does.
Here are ten easy ways to wear it.
Uterqüe, €150
The Outnet, was €359; now €150
Brown Thomas, €455
Net-a-Porter, €300.09
Kemi Telford, £110; approx. €127.76
New Look, €9.99
Zara, €59.95
Mango, €49.99
Uterqüe, €139
New Look, €29.99
- Brighten up that Zoom call with a bright gingham top like Victoria Beckham’s orange bow beauty.
- Clash monochrome gingham and houndstooth prints for visual impact.
- Opt for gingham panelling, cuffs or hems for a nod to the trend.
- Layer a peplum gingham top over a white shirt or underpinning for chic coverage.