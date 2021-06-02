Monochrome looks inspired by the most stylish Disney villain: Cruella de Vil

Emma Stone as Cruella. Picture: PA Photo/© 2021 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

As the most stylish of villains, Cruella, hits our screens in the movie prequel, we have fallen back in love with monochrome. 

Cruella’s signature style is on point, with designers from Gabriela Hearst to Balmain taking their cue from her love of checkers board chic. 

Think polka dots, asymmetric tailoring and oversized checks for a modern retake.

Get The Look

inton X Karen Millen
inton X Karen Millen

Tweed doesn’t have to be twill – take note from this Linton X Karen Millen twin set on how to add cool to classic monochrome.

Perfect Harmony

Midi skirt, €795, Off-White at Brown Thomas
Midi skirt, €795, Off-White at Brown Thomas

The perfect go-with-everything skirt will have you swishing through beer gardens all summer long, €795, Off-White at Brown Thomas.

Zebra Crossing

Zebra Print Trousers, €160, Stine Goya
Zebra Print Trousers, €160, Stine Goya

Inject some animal instinct into your fashion choices with a wild zebra print, €160, Stine Goya.

Loosen Up

Shirt Dress,€148, Bimba Y Lola
Shirt Dress,€148, Bimba Y Lola

Forget tailoring. Instead embrace the loose fitting shirt-dress for an easy summer look, €148, Bimba Y Lola.

Hot Spot

Jacket, €193, Naya at Nina's Boutique
Jacket, €193, Naya at Nina's Boutique

Stave off unexpected showers in the most quintessential of monochrome prints, €193, Naya at Nina’s Boutique.

Pitch Perfect

Crochet Collar Mini, €89, &amp; Other Stories
Crochet Collar Mini, €89, & Other Stories

Unsure about black for summer? Make it a mini with fashion’s beloved oversized collar, €89, & Other Stories.

Beach Bum

Beach Bag, €35, M&amp;S
Beach Bag, €35, M&S

Gear up for a summer outdoors with a must-have oversized bag, €35, M&S.

Under Deconstruction

Shirt, £450, April &amp; Alex
Shirt, £450, April & Alex

They say opposites attract – when they collide the result is noteworthy, £450, April & Alex.

Glorious Gingham

Gingham Sandal, €265, Ganni
Gingham Sandal, €265, Ganni

Check into summer in kitten heels and pretty bows, €265, Ganni.

Slouch Appeal

Trousers, €950, Stella McCartney at Net-a-Porter
Trousers, €950, Stella McCartney at Net-a-Porter

Ease your way into wearing clothes IRL with slouchy wide-leg trousers, €950, Stella McCartney at Net-A-Porter.

Family Notices