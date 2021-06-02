Monochrome looks inspired by the most stylish Disney villain: Cruella de Vil

As the most stylish of villains, Cruella, hits our screens in the movie prequel, we have fallen back in love with monochrome.
Cruella’s signature style is on point, with designers from Gabriela Hearst to Balmain taking their cue from her love of checkers board chic.
Think polka dots, asymmetric tailoring and oversized checks for a modern retake.
Tweed doesn’t have to be twill – take note from this Linton X Karen Millen twin set on how to add cool to classic monochrome.
The perfect go-with-everything skirt will have you swishing through beer gardens all summer long, €795, Off-White at Brown Thomas.
Inject some animal instinct into your fashion choices with a wild zebra print, €160, Stine Goya.
Forget tailoring. Instead embrace the loose fitting shirt-dress for an easy summer look, €148, Bimba Y Lola.
Stave off unexpected showers in the most quintessential of monochrome prints, €193, Naya at Nina’s Boutique.
Unsure about black for summer? Make it a mini with fashion’s beloved oversized collar, €89, & Other Stories.
Gear up for a summer outdoors with a must-have oversized bag, €35, M&S.
They say opposites attract – when they collide the result is noteworthy, £450, April & Alex.
Check into summer in kitten heels and pretty bows, €265, Ganni.
Ease your way into wearing clothes IRL with slouchy wide-leg trousers, €950, Stella McCartney at Net-A-Porter.