What to wear if you're invited to an intimate pandemic wedding

Step away from the loungewear: if you're off to a wedding this summer, these looks will get you through the day beautifully
Gorgeous gúnas to make you stand out on the guest list

Wed, 26 May, 2021 - 08:12
Paula Burns

Never underestimate the power of love even during a pandemic. Despite the restrictions, couples continue to say ‘I do’. 

If you’re lucky enough to have made the cut, this is your chance to ditch the loungewear for those neglected glad rags. 

It’s time to reignite your burning passion for fashion – all in the name of love of course.

Get The Look

Dress, Rotate Birger Christensen
Dress, Rotate Birger Christensen

This season’s love of a puff sleeve gives dramatic effect to the art of dressing up again as seen at Rotate Birger Christensen.

Floral Arrangement

Silk Dress, €325, Heidi Higgins
Silk Dress, €325, Heidi Higgins

A floral dress isn’t just for high tea – introduce the perennial print into your occasion wear, €325, Heidi Higgins.

Sunny Disposition

Coat , €340, Marella Nicchia Coat at Arnotts
Coat , €340, Marella Nicchia Coat at Arnotts

Brighten up your outerwear with a subtle shade of pale yellow, €340, Marella Nicchia at Arnotts.

Retrofit

Mini dress, €380, Victoria, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas
Mini dress, €380, Victoria, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas

Leave people green with envy as you don a retro mini tailored to perfection, €380, Victoria, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas.

Lady In Red

Halter Jumpsuit, €209, Karen Millen
Halter Jumpsuit, €209, Karen Millen

Choose the colour of love to make a sartorial statement, €209, Karen Millen.

Suit Yourself

Waistcoat, €150, Trousers, €99, Uterque
Waistcoat, €150, Trousers, €99, Uterque

Opt for an alternative take on the suit for a refreshing style of occasion wear, Waistcoat, €150, Trousers, €99, Uterqüe.

Show Your Metal

Metallic Sandals, €39.95, Zara
Metallic Sandals, €39.95, Zara

The clever neutrality of the metallic sandal will ensure many more nights of dancing, €39.95, Zara.

Pretty Please

Dress, €320, Stine Goya
Dress, €320, Stine Goya

Beautiful draping with waterfall sleeves create the prettiest of silhouettes, €320, Stine Goya.

#ieloves: Crown Jewels

Headband, €240, Ashleigh Myles Millinery
Headband, €240, Ashleigh Myles Millinery

Let your accessories do all the talking with a standout jewelled headpiece, €240, Ashleigh Myles Millinery.

