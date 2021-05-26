What to wear if you're invited to an intimate pandemic wedding

Never underestimate the power of love even during a pandemic. Despite the restrictions, couples continue to say ‘I do’.
If you’re lucky enough to have made the cut, this is your chance to ditch the loungewear for those neglected glad rags.
It’s time to reignite your burning passion for fashion – all in the name of love of course.
This season’s love of a puff sleeve gives dramatic effect to the art of dressing up again as seen at Rotate Birger Christensen.
A floral dress isn’t just for high tea – introduce the perennial print into your occasion wear, €325, Heidi Higgins.
Brighten up your outerwear with a subtle shade of pale yellow, €340, Marella Nicchia at Arnotts.
Leave people green with envy as you don a retro mini tailored to perfection, €380, Victoria, Victoria Beckham at Brown Thomas.
Choose the colour of love to make a sartorial statement, €209, Karen Millen.
Opt for an alternative take on the suit for a refreshing style of occasion wear, Waistcoat, €150, Trousers, €99, Uterqüe.
The clever neutrality of the metallic sandal will ensure many more nights of dancing, €39.95, Zara.
Beautiful draping with waterfall sleeves create the prettiest of silhouettes, €320, Stine Goya.
Let your accessories do all the talking with a standout jewelled headpiece, €240, Ashleigh Myles Millinery.