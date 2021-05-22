The clothes we can’t wait to wear – and ones we never want to see again

Easing restrictions: words that spell new beginnings, hope, and retail therapy. Lots of it. If ever there were a valid urge to splurge, it’s the lifting of lockdown. Bye-bye Covid comfies; sayonara sad slippers; toodle-pip jaded joggers; the world is ready to get its shop on. Now.

Not so fast. After wearing hibernation hoodies for five months straight (14 months in total from the first wave but who’s counting?), the temptation to spend with the revenge mindset of a scorned lover looms large. Tiaras, cocktail dresses, and pointless tiny handbags are not off-limits. If three drivers outside of need pique a purchase: celebration, compensation, and gratification — then post-lockdown shopping qualifies as a hattrick.

But it is important to connect with our emotions rather than be dictated by them. The last thing anyone wants is a financial hangover and bags of regret once the initial endorphin rush of freedom plateaus. Yes, it is vital to reinstate ritual where there was once routine, but 30 minutes spent in a pair of towering heels after wearing trainers for more than a year will dictate otherwise. Trust me.

So, how can we facilitate joy and optimism through what we wear while still being cognisant that how we move through the world has forever changed? Simple. By mirroring the psychological profile of emergence — taking it slowly until we can confidently do the stride of pride. And it all starts with a long-overdue closet audit.

A buzzkill, perhaps but the idea is to take your wardrobe from quarantine to a quorum of relative normality. Start by dividing your clothing into two halves: pieces worn regularly since the start of the pandemic; and those that have nary touched your body. Assess the types of garments that have stood you in good stead versus those that haven’t and, most importantly, their future potential. Get honest about your lifestyle going forward. What does it look like? Will you be hybrid or home working?

Have your recreational patterns changed? Try to incorporate these lifestyle adjustments into your audit of what stays and goes.

Occasion and holiday wear notwithstanding, when rescinding pre-Covid items, be sure to note the alternative. A sales manager may no longer require a raft of tailored blazers and pencil skirts but finds value in a luxe cardigan and drawstring trouser pairing. Likewise, though the prospect of an alfresco meal with friends is deliriously exciting, the fact we live in Ireland dictates the middle ground the driest.

That’s not to put the kibosh on the celebration, compensation, gratification trifecta.

Not by a longshot. Once we’ve divested ourselves of the past, we can forge a bright new future. And judging by the retail scene, things look very bright, indeed.

Call it dopamine dressing or a knee-jerk reflex to the residue of grey loungewear, but colour is a sure-fire way to mark one’s debut back into society. Slowly, though.

Remember? Start with something like a wrap coat. Consider it an upgrade from the humble robe that has become your second skin over the past months. Spanish retailer Uterqüe wins big with a forest green and gold paisley offering (€229).

Chenille jacquard jacket, Uterque, €229

Not rainbow bright, per se but bound to get you noticed for the right reasons; also, a sneaky sweatpants coverup. Win-win. Feeling ambitious? Cork’s Samui boutique is the place to start. Their hot pink Dries Van Noten ‘Dolari’ coat dress (€560) may look indulgent, but its multi-tasking mettle earns its keep.

Dries Van Noten ‘Dolari’ coat dress , Samui, €560

Double the styling opportunities; double the pleasure. That’s how we roll.

Sometimes, the one-and-done approach holds equal sway. After all, we’ve got a lot of lost time to recoup. The roomy gúna continues its fashion flex long after lockdown with retailers such as COS boasting relaxed A-line shirt styles (€79) while ME+EM’s tie- waist maxi dress (€345, main photo above) offers optional volume control. Plus, it’s got pockets. What’s not to love?

A-line shirt dress, COS, €79

Finding it difficult to rescind the cognitive ease of a tracksuit (love-hate relationship notwithstanding)? Simply upgrade your co-ordinates. The delicious raspberry Irish linen jacket (€125) and matching shorts (€70) set from M&S is perfect for a legs-out approach after months of waist-up Zoom calls.

Irish slim linen belted blazer, €125_ high-waisted shorts, €70, M&S

& Other Stories has embraced lavender (summer’s unexpected power hue) in its organic cotton t-shirt (€19) and recycled polyester relaxed plissé skirt (€69) pairing; the lazy gal’s guide to looking good.

Organic cotton t-shirt, €19_ Recycled polyester relaxed plissé skirt, & Other Stories, €69

If we are to take anything away from this pandemic, it’s comfort. What’s more, designers and brands have already proved dressing down needn’t involve lowering one’s style standards. Take Kemi Telford’s dramatically oversized palazzo pants.

Kemi Telford jean palazzo pants, Kemi Telford, £100

Made from 100% mid-weight cotton; the garment’s fully elasticated waistband stretches from 28 to 36 inches makes it the democratic alternative to denim.

Similarly, M&S Collection has added stretch to its wide-leg drawstring trousers (€40- 42) available in Kelly green, ochre yellow, black, and white and in small, regular, and long lengths.

M&S Collection drawstring wide leg trousers, M&S, €40

Should you feel like dancing for joy, may I recommend a pair of kitten heels? More de rigueur than demure, these babies will rescue your fallen arches from the tyranny of sequestering in slippers. Try M&S Autograph collection for square-toe slingback iterations (€90) made with soft ruched leather and a padded sole for blister-free feet.

M&S Autograph leather square toe slingback shoes, M&S, €90

Who What Wear’s aptly dubbed ‘Joy’ style (Brown Thomas, €99) in acidic lime is a close contender.

Who What Wear kitten heels, Brown Thomas, €99

Having a wobble over parting with your flats? There’s always a bright pair of kicks to ease you in gently such as Nike’s Waffle Racer kicks (€100) from Size? — Dublin’s premier sneaker store.

Nike Waffle Racer trainers, Size, €100

You see, the middle ground isn’t a total drag. In fact, it feels pretty good. All that’s left for you now is to book that shopping appointment. Welcome back wardrobe. It’s been a while.

Can’t wait to wear again

Fake tan: To show off the legs that have been virtually (and quite literally) ignored.

Fun shoes: Doing the stride of pride is much more gratifying when well-shod.

A head-to-toe outfit: Dress, jacket, heels, earrings, handbag; the works.

Noisy clothing: Sequins, embellishment, dangly jewellery; anything un-Zoom-like.

Can’t bear to wear again

Shapewear and tights: We are emerging from restrictions, not reinforcing them.

‘House shoes’: The term speaks volumes. Now, someone get my keys.

Sad sacks: Tired cardigans, t-shirts, sweatpants worn since the first wave.

Belts: The measure of truth after months of quarantine munchies.

Beanies: That three-inch root growth is now, thankfully, a thing of the past.