Say slán to fast fashion: Ethical clothes to add to your wardrobe instead

Ethical fashion is no longer just a buzzword. The conscientious shopper has spoken and the high street is beginning to listen, with brands introducing sustainable ranges. While Irish designers continue to push the boundaries creating innovative fashion with sustainability at the forefront. Shopping ethically is now more accessible than ever, putting fast fashion firmly in the slow zone.
Naturally beautiful, this stunning Kimono is made from orange crepe fabric, €270, Férí.
Protect the planet and the window to your soul with sunnies made from recyclable materials, €79, CRANN.
Love to love pre-loved items? Bag a designer piece that will last a lifetime, €999, Chloé at The Circular Room, Arnotts.
Do your bit to save the earth while slipping into a star motif skirt, €195, Niamh O’Neill X Holly White.
Relax in the summer sun knowing the perennial midi has been consciously crafted, €110, Aligne at Zalando.
Return to nature for style inspiration this summer, €24.99, H&M Conscious Range.
Traditional Irish linen in a modern cut seamlessly connects the old with the new, €560, Four Threads.
A Breton stripe tank top ensures effortless style everyday, €59, Theo + George.
Take the relaxed approach to ethical fashion with sustainable cotton Mom jeans, €17, Penneys.
Refresh your summer pastels with the season’s favourite hue of green, €90, Holzweiler.