Say slán to fast fashion: Ethical clothes to add to your wardrobe instead

Shopping ethically is now more accessible than ever
Put fast fashion firmly in the slow zone.

Wed, 19 May, 2021 - 06:00
Paula Burns

Ethical fashion is no longer just a buzzword. The conscientious shopper has spoken and the high street is beginning to listen, with brands introducing sustainable ranges. While Irish designers continue to push the boundaries creating innovative fashion with sustainability at the forefront. Shopping ethically is now more accessible than ever, putting fast fashion firmly in the slow zone.

Get The Look

Kimono, €279, FéRí
Kimono, €279, FéRí

Naturally beautiful, this stunning Kimono is made from orange crepe fabric, €270, Férí.

Sun Filter

Sunglasses, €79, Crann
Sunglasses, €79, Crann

Protect the planet and the window to your soul with sunnies made from recyclable materials, €79, CRANN.

Second Chance

Chloé Faye Patchwork Bag, €999., Chloé at the Circular Room at Arnotts
Chloé Faye Patchwork Bag, €999., Chloé at the Circular Room at Arnotts

Love to love pre-loved items? Bag a designer piece that will last a lifetime, €999, Chloé at The Circular Room, Arnotts.

Starry Night

Slip Skirt, €195, Niamh O'Neill X Holly White
Slip Skirt, €195, Niamh O'Neill X Holly White

Do your bit to save the earth while slipping into a star motif skirt, €195, Niamh O’Neill X Holly White.

#ieloves: Mellow Yellow

Dress, €110, ALIGNE at Zalando
Dress, €110, ALIGNE at Zalando

Relax in the summer sun knowing the perennial midi has been consciously crafted, €110, Aligne at Zalando.

Wild Flower

Dress, €24.99, H&amp;M
Dress, €24.99, H&M

Return to nature for style inspiration this summer, €24.99, H&M Conscious Range.

Stone Age

Linen Coat, €560, Four Threads
Linen Coat, €560, Four Threads

Traditional Irish linen in a modern cut seamlessly connects the old with the new, €560, Four Threads.

Everyday People

NAVY STRIPE,€59, Theo + George
NAVY STRIPE,€59, Theo + George

A Breton stripe tank top ensures effortless style everyday, €59, Theo + George.

Good Jeans

Jeans, €17, Penneys
Jeans, €17, Penneys

Take the relaxed approach to ethical fashion with sustainable cotton Mom jeans, €17, Penneys.

Minty Fresh

Top, €90, Holzweiler
Top, €90, Holzweiler

Refresh your summer pastels with the season’s favourite hue of green, €90, Holzweiler.

Say slán to fast fashion: Ethical clothes to add to your wardrobe instead

One and done: 10 ways to wear fuss-free jumpsuits this summer

