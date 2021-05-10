Missed out on a trip to Penneys? 10 more places offering in-store shopping appointments

Zara, Bershka and Stradivarius

All of the above stores under the Inditex parent group will be available to shop by appointment from Monday, May 10 to Sunday, May 16. You can book your visit on each store’s website by filling out a form and selecting your preferred date and time.

Appointments of 45 minutes must be booked at least four hours in advance and are for one person, unless accompanied by a child or children under the age of 12 or a carer. If you are late for your appointment then your appointment time will be reduced.

Brown Thomas and Arnotts

All Brown Thomas and Arnotts stores will be open for in-store shopping by appointment from today. Customers will be able to gain full access to all stores by pre-booking online at BrownThomas.com, Arnotts.ie or by phoning 0818 303062 or 01-8050400.

Each booking is for a visit of 50 minutes, with only one customer per appointment.

Mods & Minis

All five Mods & Minis stores are offering in-store shopping appointments from 9.30am to 5.30pm. To book your slot, ring your local store: Killarney 064 6637476; Tralee 066 7121647; Ballincollig 021 4860164; Mallow 021 53427; Ennis 065 6848612.

One customer will be allowed per appointment to shop summer children's wear and sale stock.

Diesel

Clothes shop Diesel is offering appointments for its stores around the country this week. To make an appointment, phone or email your local shop. Contact details can be found on their website.

JD Sports

Appointments are available to all JD Sports stores this week from 9am to 6pm for all customers. Footwear and clothing for adults and children will be in stock. To book a slot, call or email your preferred branch (details available online).

Kildare Village

Boutique shopping is available by appointment in Kildare Village between 10am and 6pm this week. To make an appointment, select your favourite brand, contact the boutique and book your appointment directly with them. This can be done via phone, WhatsApp, email or directly via the brands' own booking tools. Your appointment confirmation must be shown to security on arrival to gain entry.

The Baby Shop

Sometimes, you just need to see the clothes in-person to know if they’ll fit your baby. That’s why The Baby Shop in Wilton and Ringaskiddy is offering personal shopping appointments, allowing two people in the store at any one time. For booking details, call 021 492 6533 or email info@personaliseme.ie.