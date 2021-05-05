Zara is launching a beauty collection: 5 hero products already in our shopping basket

Soon you'll be able to wear Zara on your face. The high street giant is launching an extensive beauty collection on May 12 and we've already picked out our favourite products
The Zara Beauty collection is launching on May 12

Wed, 05 May, 2021 - 12:00
Ciara McDonnell

It's been a long time coming, but Zara Beauty's huge offering makes it worth the wait. The collection launches on May 12 and is available in over 130 colours and includes lipsticks, foundations, balms, oils, bronzers, long-lasting nail polish and make-up brushes, formulated and overseen by make-up artist Diane Kendal. 

Better still, all products come as refills and in a mix of matt, satin and pearl finishes. The sleek packaging is designed by creative director Fabien Baron and appears far more luxe than the high street price suggests. 

So what will we be buying? 

The lipstick

The tinted balm (€10.95) in 'Extra' moisturises lips while adding a much-needed pop of colour. We'd bet this balm would do well as a cheek sheen too.

The bronzer

Face colour in 1 (€15.95) is a refillable bronzer with a light sheen. We like 'Subtle Tan' as a starter block to a buildable glow - perfect for early summer.  

The palette

Cheek colour in 3 (€17.95) in 'Impeccable Touch' contains a highlighter, peachy blush and contour - a perfect one-pan face product. 

The eyes

Refillable eyeliner (€7.95) comes with a precision applicator for ease of access.. 

The nail varnish

Available in 37 shades, the nail varnish (€5.95) is excellent value and we predict 'Poppy Field' to be an instant classic.

