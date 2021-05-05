Zara is launching a beauty collection: 5 hero products already in our shopping basket

It's been a long time coming, but Zara Beauty's huge offering makes it worth the wait. The collection launches on May 12 and is available in over 130 colours and includes lipsticks, foundations, balms, oils, bronzers, long-lasting nail polish and make-up brushes, formulated and overseen by make-up artist Diane Kendal.

Better still, all products come as refills and in a mix of matt, satin and pearl finishes. The sleek packaging is designed by creative director Fabien Baron and appears far more luxe than the high street price suggests.