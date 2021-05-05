Sustainability is the new black: 9 ways to wear earth-conscious clothing

Wearing clothes that don’t cost the earth is no longer a niche agenda. It’s a global imperative.
Ethical trade practices, earth-conscious fabrics, responsible processes, and seasonless collections are just some of the best practices making sustainability nothing new.
Check out our conscious retailer round-up below for nine new ways to close the loop
Irish label whose fourfold ethos - inspired, handmade, quality, and conscious – underpins its seasonless garments and accessories.
Cult Parisian brand prided on high transparency in its high quality, high fashion collections.
Founded on a passion for travel and fair labour practices, expect eclectic handmade clothing made by artisans in over sixteen different global communities.
All day, everyday designs made with sustainability in mind by an all-female trio with over twenty-five years’ experience in the fashion industry.
Eco-friendly and vegan accessory brand, which uses recycled nylon, cork, rubber, plastic bottles, and even recycled bicycle tyres.
New York designer who crafts socially responsible collections using ethically sourced and recycled natural or organic fibres.
A pioneer in sustainable fair-trade fashion. Known for contemporary designs and exclusive prints created using artisan skills.
Cruelty-free and environmentally conscious label noted for its fabric innovations and commitment to fur- and leather-free products.
A collection of lovingly curated vintage garments and accessories by Irish stylist Sinéad Kelly.