Sustainability is the new black: 9 ways to wear earth-conscious clothing

Wearing clothes that don’t cost the earth is no longer a niche agenda. It’s a global imperative.

Ethical trade practices, earth-conscious fabrics, responsible processes, and seasonless collections are just some of the best practices making sustainability nothing new.

Check out our conscious retailer round-up below for nine new ways to close the loop

1. 100% silk pre-loved jacket

100% silk pre-loved jacket, Lovers Sunday Vintage, €69.99. Photo by Arman Jose Galang

2. Fern print wide-leg trousers

Albaray, £55 / €63.24

3. TENCEL™ Lyocell floral protective mask

People Tree, €14

4. Muzungu Sisters Uzbek ‘Suzani’ hand-embroidered cotton coat

Matches Fashion, €719

5. Cotton jacket, shirt, earrings, trousers

‘Denis’ organic cotton jacket, €140; ‘Tomboy’ shirt, €85; ‘Iris’ earrings, €50; ‘Austin’ trousers, €115, Sézane

6. ‘Emilie’ sustainable wood sandals

‘Emilie’ sustainable wood sandals, Stella McCartney, €595

7. Handmade block print shirt and trouser set

Four Threads, €320

8. ‘Anzu’ vegan sandals

Matt & Nat, €85

9. Vegan ‘Deely’ mini backpack

Matt & Nat, €125

STYLE NOTES: Conscious retailers

FOUR THREADS

Irish label whose fourfold ethos - inspired, handmade, quality, and conscious – underpins its seasonless garments and accessories.

SÉZANE

Cult Parisian brand prided on high transparency in its high quality, high fashion collections.

MUZUNGU SISTERS

Founded on a passion for travel and fair labour practices, expect eclectic handmade clothing made by artisans in over sixteen different global communities.

ALBARAY

All day, everyday designs made with sustainability in mind by an all-female trio with over twenty-five years’ experience in the fashion industry.

MATT & NAT

Eco-friendly and vegan accessory brand, which uses recycled nylon, cork, rubber, plastic bottles, and even recycled bicycle tyres.

MARA HOFFMAN

New York designer who crafts socially responsible collections using ethically sourced and recycled natural or organic fibres.

PEOPLE TREE

A pioneer in sustainable fair-trade fashion. Known for contemporary designs and exclusive prints created using artisan skills.

STELLA MCCARTNEY

Cruelty-free and environmentally conscious label noted for its fabric innovations and commitment to fur- and leather-free products.

LOVERS SUNDAY VINTAGE

A collection of lovingly curated vintage garments and accessories by Irish stylist Sinéad Kelly.